KZN Legislature slashes spending

Physical meetings in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature could soon be a thing of the past as the provincial parliament steams ahead with the implementation of cost-cutting measures.

As things stand, almost all the provincial legislature’s portfolio committee meetings are now held virtually.

In recent weeks, the provincial legislature also started to scale down on its activities, meaning that there will be fewer portfolio meetings and house sittings in the build-up to next year’s general elections.

However, the DA is of the view that the scaling down of the provincial legislature activities was now being used by the ANC to shield its MEC deployees from accountability.

While DA KZN Legislature caucus chief whip Imran Keeka said the organisation was part of the decision for the provincial legislature to scale down activities ahead of the elections, he disagreed with the manner in which the programme was being implemented.

“If there are urgent matters which call for a portfolio committee meeting, then the scaling-down matter should not be used to prevent MPLs from meeting. The reality is that portfolio committees are not meeting at all. That’s not what the DA agreed to,” he said.

Keeka, who is the DA provincial spokesperson on education, said despite the fact that schools were currently preparing for matric examinations requiring the KZN Legislature portfolio committee to meet regularly, the committee has not been holding meetings.

In a letter to the KZN Legislature education portfolio committee chairperson, Sifiso Sonjica, Keeka said members of the committee were in the dark on the provincial education department’s examination preparations.

“By this time in the year the EPC should already have received a departmental briefing.

“I believe it is important to know of venues, exam security and paper printing, preparations for marking, and all the very many aspects and facets of the examinations.

“The education portfolio committee, importantly, has oversight function of the examinations including visiting examination centres. There has been no indication of any of this being prepared for,” he said.

However, ANC KZN Legislature chief whip, James Nxumalo, denied that the majority party was using the legislature’s scaling down programme to prevent MECs from being held accountable by MPLs.

“The truth is that the scaling down was agreed to by all political parties. It’s being done to give political parties and MPLs time to prepare their constituencies for the elections.”

Of course, if there is an urgent matter requiring a portfolio committee to sit, then the scaling down can’t be used as an excuse he said.

“I will have to check with the education portfolio committee chairperson around the meetings which the DA is claiming should be taking place,” Nxumalo said.

On the provincial legislature’s decision to hold portfolio committee meetings virtually, Nxumalo said the decision was taken within the context of the current economic realities.

“It’s part of the austerity measures which have been announced by the national government. By holding the meetings virtually, the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature is saving a lot of money on food, accommodation and transport.

“For example, most of the MPLs live far away from Pietermaritzburg, and if we have physical Legislature meetings, the Legislature has to pay for their accommodation, food and other expenses,” he said.