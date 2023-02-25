Premier Dube-Ncube lays out her plans for KwaZulu-Natal

Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has unveiled plans to turn Pietermaritzburg New England Road landfill into a massive job creation site.

Delivering her State of the Province Address (Sopa) on Friday, Dube- Ncube, who outlined a raft of measures meant to address the problem of unemployment in the province, said the New England Road Landfill site job creation programme has so far proved to be a success.

Approximately, 11225 employment opportunities have been created, and we will ramp up to employ more than 20 000 youths this year. In addition, EDTEA (Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Department) supports more than 100 waste entrepreneurs per year.

Dube-Ncube, who delivered her Sopa on the back of statistics showing that unemployment in the province has breached the 40% mark, said the recently launched roads upgrade programme was projected to create thousands of jobs, particularly for the province’s youth.

“The N2/N3 national road upgrade programme is progressing well and is estimated to produce over 15 000 jobs,” she said.

While potholes were a hazard to motorists, Dube-Ncube said the provincial government’s programme, to eradicate potholes in the province, would also create job opportunities for the unemployed.

We are targeting through the Department of Transport to set aside R2,5 billion to fix this problem (potholes) through our potholes patching and road rehabilitation programme. The province has a 34 200km declared road network, including both blacktop and gravel roads and as a direct response to the challenge of potholes and aging infrastructure, over the next three years, government is going to prioritise the maintenance of infrastructure.

The province’s unemployment problem is partly caused by the fact that some investors were not willing to invest in KZN due to high crime levels in the region.

Programmes to fight crime

Dube-Ncube, who was elected as premier in August, said the provincial government was in the process of putting in place programmes to fight crime.

The province will progressively invest in technology and artificial intelligence to deal with crime. This will include the wide installation of CCTV cameras and microchips to end stock theft and illegal liquor trading. We will mobilise business to sponsor cameras and other technologies as part of their contribution in this fight. The province is deploying drones in policing to increase safety and ease data collection. The provincial government, Dube-Ncube said, would also look into the idea of expanding the number of police detectives in the province. We will consider [rehiring] retired detectives to deal with cold cases as it’s clear criminals continue to do crime because they are not being caught. This will release detectives to focus their full attention on immediate cases, including gender-based violence and femicide.

In the past, the provincial government has been criticised for its failure to provide adequate assistance to natural disaster victims, particularly those who lost their houses during last year’s floods.

However, Dube-Ncube told MPLs that the provincial government has been assisting the victims.