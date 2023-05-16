Ramaphosa’s KZN visit in vain: DA

By Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recent visit to ANC structures in KwaZulu-Natal has failed to convince the province’s residents that the ruling party will turn over a new leaf.

This is according to DA KZN leader, Francois Rodgers, who said Ramaphosa failed to use his visit to, among other things, fix KZN’s shambolic school nutrition programme.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s blatant disregard of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) which saw over 5 400 schools with no food for the most vulnerable of our pupils, being left starving is telling of an uncaring ANC government.

“Once again, the ANC has proven to the people of KwaZulu-Natal that they are unable to solve the challenges facing the province,” he said.

During his visit, Ramaphosa was accompanied by the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) members.

Residents

KZN residents, Francois said, were expecting the ANC national leadership to use its visit to fix service delivery failures in ANC-led municipalities.

“The past weekend’s high-level engagement has had no positive outcome for the ANC’s failures in the province.

No resolve or accountability for the collapse of the feeding scheme. No direction or plan is forthcoming on a turnaround strategy for the eThekwini metro other than a Section 154 intervention, which, if the ANC-led City of Msunduzi is anything to go by, has been a dismal failure.

Ramaphosa and the ANC’s NWC have failed to take action despite the fact that the ruling party in the province had failed to deliver services to the province’s residents.

“The province’s two main ANC-led cities are dysfunctional, with collapsing service delivery now the order of the day. Millions of rands of infrastructure grant funding have not been spent and have now been returned to National Treasury.

“President Ramaphosa has shown that he is nothing more than a figurehead, unwilling to act against the ANC PEC in the province. It is a disgrace that the needs of the residents cannot be placed ahead of those of the ANC,” he said.

Ramaphosa used his visit to KZN to welcome more than 100 DA members who the ANC claims joined the former DA eThekwini Municipality ward 73 councillor, Ronnie Pillay, in defecting to the ANC ahead of next week’s by-elections.

eThekwini ward 73 became vacant after Pillay resigned as DA councillor in March.

While Rodgers confirmed that Pillay has left the DA, he, however, rubbished claims that more 100 DA members followed him to the ANC.