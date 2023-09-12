SACP in Harry Gwala District says austerity measures will cost ANC

By Clive Ndou

The SA Communist Party (SACP) in the Harry Gwala District is concerned that the ANC will lose support in next year’s polls should the National Treasury implement its proposed austerity measures.

A week ago, National Treasury informed government departments that the negative economic outlook, as a result of load shedding among other things, had affected government revenue streams.

As a result, departments were ordered to put on hold spending on new infrastructure projects, the filling of vacancies and catering services, among other things.

However, the Harry Gwala District SACP, which includes the Msunduzi Municipality and collaborates with the ANC in the Moses Mabhida region during elections, said it would be difficult for the ANC to garner support in next year’s polls if the austerity measures were implemented.

As we speak, the ANC-led KwaZulu-Natal provincial government raised the hopes of the people when it announced that it was in the process of absorbing 17 000 unemployed people.

“Should the austerity measures be implemented, it means that those who were hoping to benefit from the provincial government’s mass employment programmes will be left disappointed as the austerity measures will not allow for the employment of any new person in government,” SACP Harry Gwala District secretary, Mazwi Ngubane said.

The SACP in the Harry Gwala District, Ngubane said, was concerned about the timing of the austerity measures.

“As the SACP, we are not aware of any governing party which has implemented such measures on the eve of an election.

“There is no doubt that these measures will bring more hardships to our people, who are already burdened by poverty and unemployment.

It will be extremely difficult for the SACP to convince people to vote for the ANC if these measures were to be implemented.

According to the National Treasury, spending had to be curtailed after government had recorded a R143 billion deficit in its monthly balance for July.

Despite the 0,6% economic growth recorded in the third quarter, National Treasury was expecting the revenue collection figures for the current financial year to show a significant drop compared to earlier projections.

Government’s unstable financial position, the National Treasury said, was aggravated by the fact that the government recently gave civil servants a 7,5% salary increase.

The austerity measures are being implemented as the ANC, whose support in KZN dropped to below 50% in the 2021 municipal elections, was facing general elections which political analysts believe will be the ruling party’s toughest since the first democratic elections of 1994.