Suggestions of move to Ulundi are premature— DA

By Clive Ndou

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed calls for the provincial government offices to be relocated from Pietermaritzburg to Ulundi as “premature”.

This as ActionSA, which is supported by the IFP, is currently running a campaign for the provincial government headquarters and the KZN Legislature to be moved to Ulundi, which until after the 2004 general election was the headquarters of the provincial government.

However, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said comprehensive viability studies needed to be conducted before any relocation talk.

A costing exercise should be undertaken before the matter is presented either in the provincial legislature or to the public at large. It’s premature to run any relocation campaign before the studies are conducted,” he said.

The debate on where the provincial capital should be happens as the KZN Cabinet is finalising plans to build a R6 billion government precinct within Pietermaritzburg.

But ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said it was wasteful to spend R6 billion on new government offices when the government already has offices in Ulundi.

“We can’t be spending that kind of money when the people of KZN need better housing, water and sanitation infrastructure,” he said.

From the onset, the IFP, which considers Ulundi the party’s ancestral home, has been opposed to the relocation of the provincial government offices from Ulundi to Pietermaritzburg.

IFP national executive committee

But in a recent interview with The Witness, IFP national executive committee (NEC) member Thulasizwe Buthelezi, the mayor of the Zululand Municipality, which includes the town of Ulundi, said the party has no intention to relocate the provincial capital to Ulundi.

According to Buthelezi, there were many ways to bring about development to the rural town of Ulundi other than relocating the provincial government’s offices to the town.

The IFP position is that municipalities such as Jozini, Nongoma and Ulundi, which have been neglected by the ANC government, will be developed under an IFP-led government. Equally, municipalities such as Msunduzi, which under the ANC government was allowed to collapse, will be revived. That’s the position of the IFP.

“As the IFP, we have never said we are intending to take the provincial legislature to Ulundi,” he said at the time.

However, ActionSA’s campaign appears to have forced the IFP to make a U-turn.

In a statement released yesterday following ActionSA’s campaign launch, IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said ActionSA has echoed the IFP’s views on the matter of the KZN capital.

“The IFP in the KZN Legislature notes the calls from other parties who are appealing for the relocation of the KZN Legislature to Ulundi. The IFP has long held, and expressed, the view that the legislature should relocate to the state-of-the-art facility in Ulundi, which was inherited from the erstwhile KwaZulu government,” he said.

ANC

The ANC, which upon dislodging the IFP from power in KZN in 2004 immediately initiated processes to relocate the capital to Pietermaritzburg, is strongly opposed to the idea of taking the capital back to Ulundi.

Pietermaritzburg, which is close to the N3 Highway — linking various parts of the province — is considered a central and accessible town.

On the other hand, Ulundi, which currently lacks a number of facilities, including adequate education facilities, is considered a remote area.