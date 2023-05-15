Will the ANC disband its KZN leadership?

By Clive Ndou

Despite assurances by President Cyril Ramaphosa that there are no plans to disband the ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership, insiders believe the days of the provincial top brass are numbered.

Members of the ANC national leadership, including Ramaphosa, deputy president Paul Mashatile and the party’s secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, has, since Friday, been interacting with party structures to assess the organisation’s strength ahead of next year’s general elections.

ALSO READ | ANC political heavyweights descend on Pietermaritzburg

While the ANC national top brass insisted that the party was not intending to disband its KZN provincial executive committee (PEC), a member of the party’s national working committee (NWC), who was part of the KZN tour, said Ramaphosa was responding to “premature questions”.

It should be remembered that when the president was being asked the question, members of the NWC, who were scattered across the ANC’s eleven regions in KZN, were still at work interacting with party members.

What will happen is that on Sunday [yesterday], the NWC teams will then present their report at a meeting which will also include members of the KZN PEC.

So, whatever decision is taken will be informed by these reports. There is no way one can say this or that is what happened.

“Until the NWC digests the reports and come up with sound recommendations, it will be premature to say the PEC will not be disbanded, “the NWC member said.

ANC KZN Leadership

Elected towards the end of last year, the ANC KZN leadership has, among other things, been blamed for the party’s recent by-elections performance, which saw the ANC in KZN winning only two out of ten by-elections.

According to some ANC NWC members, several party members who attended the NWC’s assessment meetings called for the disbandment of the PEC.

The general view is that the PEC doesn’t enjoy the support of ANC members in quite a number of regions.

So, naturally the follow-up question from the NWC would be: what has the PEC done wrong?

“In some instances, comrades who were not happy with the PEC were able to support their stance. However, in some instances one could sense that a comrade’s position on the PEC is informed by the usual factional politics, which the ANC national leadership is trying to root out. However, having said that, the NWC will after receiving the reports from the visits to all the ANC KZN regions decide on the way forward,” the NWC member said.

The ANC NWC will be deciding the fate of the KZN PEC at a time when the provincial party leadership appears to have little backing within the ANC national leadership structure.

Last year’s ANC elective conference

During the build-up to last year’s ANC elective conference, the KZN PEC discouraged party members in the province from backing the candidacy of high profile KZN ANC leaders such as Sihle Zikalala, Mdumiseni Ntuli and Senzo Mchunu — all of whom are currently serving in the party’s influential national executive committee (NEC).

While Mbalula confirmed that some ANC members in KZN have called for the disbandment of the PEC, he said the main objectives of the NWC’s visit was to “unite and strengthen the ANC in KZN”.

ALSO READ | ANC-led Mooi Mpofana and Impendle municipalities endorse amalgamation proposal

As for the NWC’s likely recommendations following the assessment of the ANC in KZN, Mbalula said: “We are in the middle of our meeting, and the reports are still coming in”.

ANC KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo said the provincial leadership welcomed the NWC’s visit to the province.