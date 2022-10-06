‘Let’s make coalition work,’ IFP appeals to partners

Clive Ndou

With the crumbling of coalitions posing a threat to the IFP’s hold on power in several KwaZulu-Natal municipalities, the party has appealed to its partners to keep the relationship alive.

The IFP governs several KZN hung municipalities in partnership with the EFF, DA and other opposition parties.

However, the City of Johannesburg coalition agreement collapse — which resulted in the ousting of DA mayor Mpho Phalatse — has created fears that several IFP mayors in KZN could suffer the same fate as Phalatse.

The EFF is rumoured to be in coalition talks with the ANC in KZN, while the DA has indicated that it will not support IFP Abaqulisi Municipality political leaders who are currently facing an ANC-sponsored vote of no confidence.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said the party was not expecting its current coalition partners to back it perpetually.

Generally, there are no natural allies in coalitions, especially in local politics, given the fluidity of the dynamics; but this notwithstanding, the IFP remains committed to the coalition arrangements that it is currently involved in.

In the City of Johannesburg where the DA coalition partners turned against the party’s official opposition and sided with ANC councillors in ousting Phalatse, the IFP — which was in a coalition with the DA in the City — found itself in a predicament.

Instead of voting against the motion of no confidence in Phalatse, IFP councillors ended up abstaining from the voting process.

Despite the fallout caused by Phalatse’s ousting, Hlabisa said the IFP still believes in coalitions.

Coalitions work, and they are a necessary reality in the current political landscape. The concept, however, is still in its infancy in South Africa, with many parties still looking to find each other. The IFP still has hope in the coalition model, and we believe it will be with us for the foreseeable future.

During Phalatse’s ousting, the EFF — which was previously among the political parties supporting the DA — switched its support to the ANC.

There has been speculation that the IFP chose not to support the DA in the City of Johannesburg out of fear of irking the EFF. However, Hlabisa dismissed the speculation. “That is a blue lie,” he said.

The crumbling of coalition arrangements happens amid plans by the IFP to dislodge the ANC in KZN from power in the 2024 provincial elections.