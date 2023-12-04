Malema lambasts ANC, IFP during address in Pietermaritzburg

By Chris Ndaliso

EFF leader Julius Malema had a full go at political opponents in KwaZulu-Natal when he addressed a packed hall at the Royal Show Ground in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday.

Addressing the party’s provincial ground forces forum gathering as part of the EFF’s election machinery ahead of the 2024 elections, he accused KZN leaders of having “limited thinking capacity”, accusing the ANC of having compromised the country’s sovereignty and economic policy.

People of KZN have been compromised and sidelined economically for 30 years [since the advent of democracy]. For 30 years our people have been subjected to crime and political killings in KZN.

“That was 30 years ago, and the killings are still ongoing. Now you have a task team dealing with political killings but there is no difference,” said Malema.

In KZN you have izinkabi [hitmen] who are known but nothing is done about that. We have criminals who are more dangerous when they are in prison than when they are outside.

Malema was outspoken against business forums that are hijacking tenders from legitimate black-owned businesses.

“Why can’t these groups ask for the same from the white-owned companies? These are well-known groups who are politically connected and use thuggish techniques to steal from black businesses,” he said.

The provincial ground forces forum that the party is hosting across the country discusses engagement mechanisms and response guidelines for volunteers conducting community election campaigns.

Malema also took aim at Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, saying he did not feel sorry for her after the perceived embarrassing scene during the Webb Ellis trophy tour when ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma hoisted up the trophy instead of her.

She [Dube-Ncube] brought this upon herself by agreeing to be a puppet. She is not a premier, she just agreed to be used, and we are not going to sympathise with people who expose themselves to abuse.

He warned party members to be wary of the IFP wherever they work together.

“The municipalities where they are in power are mired in financial misconduct. There are bodyguards hired for useless people and while we find ourselves operating with the IFP, vula amehlo [be on guard].

I want the provincial leadership to go to Newcastle and speak with Team Sugar SA and tell them that we are prepared to give them the mayoral seat if they are willing to work with us to remove the IFP in that [local] municipality. This must be done before next year’s elections.

Team Sugar SA is a breakaway from the EFF and has two ward councillors and five proportional representation (PR) councillors in the 64-seat municipality.

Touching on how members should relate to the masses ahead of the election, Malema said party members must remain close to their communities.

“Give help with love. If you help parents get their children’s reports that were withheld by a school principal due to non-payment of school fees, assist those parents and let them go.

“Don’t say, ‘you see the EFF has helped you get those reports, so you must vote for us’, no, people switch off when you impose your party on them,” he said.