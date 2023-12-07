Meeting with King Misuzulu ‘fruitful’, says DA’s Rodgers

By Clive Ndou

The DA KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, described Wednesday’s meeting between the party’s leadership and Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as “fruitful”.

Rodgers and other DA leaders met the King in Ulundi to discuss a wide range of issues.

“As the DA, we are building a relationship with the King,” Rodgers said.

Matters that came under discussion at the meeting between the Zulu King and the DA delegation included the killing of politicians and traditional leaders in the province, and the Ingonyama Trust Board — which controls about 2,8 million hectares of the province’s land.

On the Ingonyama Trust matter, Rodgers said the DA tabled some proposals before the King.

As the DA, we believe that we have some good ideas on how some of the challenges can be addressed.

The king currently relies on allowances from the KZN provincial government to sustain himself and the royal family.

However, Rodgers said the King and the royal family can be financial independent if they were to utilise land under the Ingonyama Trust for commercial agricultural purposes.

The proceeds from the agricultural activities, Rodgers said, can be used to sustain the King and the royal family.

The DA delegation’s visit to the Zulu King follows recent visits by a number of political parties, including the IFP and EFF.

With next year’s general elections around the corner, more political parties are expected to visit the Zulu King, who despite being above party politics is an influential figure in the province.

The DA, which is currently in talks with the IFP around how the two political parties could co-govern the province in the event of the ANC receiving below 50% of support in the province in next year’s general elections, was confident that the ruling party will lose control of the KZN government in the upcoming polls.

IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who died two months ago at the age of 95, was the prime minister to the Zulu King. The new prime minister has not been announced yet.