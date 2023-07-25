Minority Front leader calls for SA’s affirmative action policy to be scrapped

By Clive Ndou

Minority Front (MF) leader Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi has launched a fresh bid to have the country’s affirmative action policy scrapped.

Thakur-Rajbansi, an MF MPL in the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature, has submitted a motion in the Legislature calling for the scrapping of the affirmative action policy.

The policy, Thakur-Rajbansi said, had a sunset clause stipulating that the regulation should be discontinued by 2014.

“This policy was critical initially, but 2024 will mark 20 years since it was first implemented,” Rajbansi said in the motion submitted by her party.

The policy was designed to bring about racial equity in the workplace by giving preference to members of previously disadvantaged groups during employment recruitment processes.

According to Rajbansi, the policy contravened the UN guidelines protecting minorities as it disadvantaged members of the Indian community.

Our ‘born free’ youths, especially those from minority communities, are being sidelined when it comes to opportunities.

While members of the Indian community are part of groups which should benefit from the affirmative action policy, they find themselves unemployable in instances where employers have already employed enough Indians as prescribed by the policy.

Apart from the workplace, the policy is also enforced in the enrolment of students at institutions of higher learning.

While the policy has benefitted the majority of black Africans, it has also been criticised for benefitting mainly the black elite.

The country’s affirmative action policy, which for many years has been a contentious issue, became subject for debate following a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling.

While the U.S. Supreme Court did not rule that the U.S. affirmative action policy should be scrapped, it called on those wishing to benefit from the policy to demonstrate that they have indeed been disadvantaged in their personal lives.

Should the South African government choose to apply the affirmative action policy requirements set out by the U.S. Supreme Court, black African children whose parents are categorised as middle class will not be able to benefit from the policy.

The KZN Legislature is scheduled to debate the MF’s motion on SA’s affirmative action policy on Thursday.