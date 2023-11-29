MK vets join new party

By Clive Ndou

Pietermaritzburg’s disgruntled ANC members who are part of the ruling party’s former military wing, uMkhonto weSizwe, have intensified their recruitment campaign for the new ANC splinter political party — uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK).

The disgruntled ANC supporters, many of whom are members of the Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA), have been distributing membership forms for the new party in various areas, including Pietermaritzburg’s populous townships of Imbali and Sweetwaters.

“We have been warning the ANC leadership for far too long, but they didn’t want to listen. After realising that they were not taking us seriously, we decided to leave the ANC and form our own political party. We are happy that our people here in Pietermaritzburg can identify with the MK brand, they know that it was the MK which liberated this country.

“From the response we are getting from the masses, we have no doubt that the masses will come out in numbers to vote for the MK Party come elections,” an MKMVA member, who was on a recruitment drive in Imbali, said.

The disgruntled ANC members have already registered the new party with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC). Among their grievances, MKMVA members have been complaining how the ANC-led government has failed to provide them with jobs, economic opportunities and housing.

Tensions between the ANC and members of the MKMVA were highlighted in 2021 when a group of former liberation struggle military veterans, which included MKMVA members, held ANC government ministers hostage during a hostile meeting at Pretoria’s Saint George Hotel.

The group, who demanded a R4 million payout for each ex-combatant as compensation for participating in the liberation struggle, had gone to the hotel expecting to handover its list of demands to then deputy president David Mabuza.

However, on being informed that Mabuza resolved to dispatch Defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and then minister in the President Mondli Ngungubele to the Saint George Hotel meeting venue, the group became aggressive and held the three Cabinet ministers hostage for several hours.

The ministers pressed criminal charges against the ex-combatants, but the court resolved to clear the former soldiers. Several high profile MKMVA members in the ANC’s Moses Mabhida region told The Witness that they supported the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party.

If you look at all former liberation movements across the globe, they look after their soldiers once they are in government.

“It’s only the ANC which turned its back on its soldiers — why should we continue to be part of such an organisation,” a senior MKMVA member said.

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengu Bhengu-Motsiri, who requested written questions on the MKMVA matter, by late Tuesday afternoon was yet to respond to The Witness’ written questions.