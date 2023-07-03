New ANCYL leaders elected

By Clive Ndou

After failing to secure an ANC top seven national leadership representation, the party’s KwaZulu-Natal province over the weekend redeemed itself following the election of its Amajuba councillor Phumzile Mgcina as ANC Youth League (ANCYL) deputy president.

Mgcina, who hails from the ANC eMalahleni region which includes Newcastle, made history at the ANCYL national conference held over the weekend when she became the first woman to be elected to the top position.

A former Amajuba District Municipality speaker, Mgcina is currently the ANC eMalahleni acting regional chairperson.

ANC eMalahleni regional secretary, Chris Mhlophe, said people in the region were humbled by Mgcina’s election.

Since the formation of the ANC in 1912, we have never had a person from the region elected to such a senior position. She has raised the flag of the region and we are extremely proud of her.

“Since it was an ANCYL national conference we would like to thank other regions and also the other provinces which supported her,” he said. The ANCYL’s three-day conference, which closed yesterday, took place at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Centre.

Mgcina, who currently serves in the Amajuba District Municipality Exco, was elected alongside Ekurhuleni-based ANC MP, Collen Malatji, who was elected as the new ANCYL president. KZN is currently the biggest ANC province in the country.

However, due to divisions within the party in the province, KZN could not get ANC members from the province elected to the party’s top seven national leadership structure during last December’s ANC national conference which elected President Cyril Ramaphosa as party leader.

Mhlophe said the ANC in the eMalahleni region was proud that ANCYL delegates from KZN rallied behind Mgcina.

As a region we are confident that those who have shown confidence in one of our own will not be disappointed. Comrade Phumzile is a tried and tested leader who over the years has been working tirelessly for the ANC and ANCYL.

Problems ranging from lack of resources to internal battles saw the ANCYL in eight years being unable to elect new leaders.

The new ANCYL leaders elected during the weekend national conference are as follows: President: Collen Malatji Deputy president: Phumzile Mgcina Secretary-general: Mntuwoxolo Ngudle Deputy secretary-general: Tsakano Shiviti Second deputy secretary-general: Olga Seate Treasurer general: Zwelo Masilela.