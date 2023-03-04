New KZN Agriculture MEC vows to ‘hit the ground running’

Clive Ndou

Newly-appointed KZN MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Bongokwakhe Super Zuma described his new assignment as a “fit in glove”.

The son of a farmer, Zuma, who hails from Impendle, was announced as the new MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development by Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube two weeks ago.

The Witness caught up with Zuma recently.

My father was passionate about farming. As a young boy growing up in Impendle, the only thing that I knew was school and farming. Each time I arrived home from school, I would join my father in the field, where he would be working on his crops.

Zuma a respected cattle farmer in Impendle

The nephew of Chief Simpiwe Zuma, who presides over the Zuma clan of Impendle, Super is currently a respected cattle farmer in Impendle.

Given that this farming thing was instilled in me at a very young age, I had to be involved in farming in one way or another in my adult life. I’m passionate about agriculture.

Zuma rose to prominence in around 2001 when he was elected provincial secretary of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu).

Between 2015 and 2018, Zuma was the ANC KZN provincial secretary. He later became the ANC chief whip at the KZN Legislature, a position he held until his appointment to the Agriculture and Rural Development position.

Zuma’s appointment ‘long overdue’

While those close to Zuma described his appointment as “long overdue”, his opponents, particularly within the provincial legislature’s opposition benches, immediately slammed it as a blunder.

DA KZN provincial leader Francois Rodgers suggested that Zuma’s background did not sufficiently prepare him for the top position in the department.

However, Zuma said views that he was not fit for purpose were made by those who had not been following his career.

As ANC provincial secretary, one of the policies we had to grapple with on a daily basis was the country’s agriculture policy — the issue of food security and the need to protect farm workers from exploitation through the enactment of relevant legislation. When I moved to the provincial legislature where I was the chief whip, I was deployed to the agriculture and rural development portfolio committee, which dealt with all the issues and dynamics within the Agriculture and Rural Development Department. So, I’m not new to this department, I’m aware of the issues.

Since his appointment, Zuma had been holding meetings with the department’s senior officials.

I wanted to get a sense of how things would be prioritised going forward. I must say I was very impressed with plans which the officials presented to me. I think we will hit the ground running.

Zuma is assuming a key position in the department at a time when rural communities are getting impatient with the pace at which the government’s rural development programme is moving.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Department is expected to play a leading role in the transformation of rural areas into economic hubs.

Concerns by rural communities, Zuma said, were valid.

Yes, government has been providing small-scale farmers with seed and other items. But as government, we should now be aggressive in our interventions. We should now focus on big issues of infrastructure to help subsistence farmers develop their operations into viable businesses. As the department, we should ensure that the small-scale farmers are able to erect a fence around their properties. Surely, you can’t run a proper farming operation if there is no perimeter fence around the land where you are growing your crops. We should also ensure that facilities such as deep tanks are also in place, so are boreholes and other infrastructure.

Zuma took over from former Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi, who has since been shifted to the province’s Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) portfolio.