NFP distances itself from moonshot pact

By Clive Ndou

The NFP on Wednesday distanced itself from the moonshot pact by a group of opposition parties planning to form a bloc to unseat the ANC in next year’s general elections.

According to a statement released by the moonshot pact opposition parties on Monday, the pact includes the DA, IFP, ActionSA and FF+ and NFP.

However, NFP secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe said the party did not support the opposition pact.

ALSO READ | New Areta party calls for unity against DA’s moonshot pact

As the organisation, we distance ourselves from the ‘moonlight’ pact. It is not something that we currently support and we doubt if we will ever associate ourselves with such.

“It’s a fallacy and a sign of desperation that the DA would — for whatever reason — assume that we have ambitions of working together with them. The inclusion of our party logo is something that we view on a very serious note and we intend taking the necessary action,” he said.

The NFP is currently co-governing with the ANC in the eThekwini Municipality. Announcing the idea of the pact following the DA’s April federal congress, DA federal leader John Steenhuisen made it clear that the pact will exclude the EFF and any other party currently co-operating with the ANC in the country’s hung municipalities.

Mdletshe said the NFP will not be part of any pact which includes the DA. “Just yesterday [Monday] the national executive committee of the NFP met in Durban and resolved to engage various political parties over a possible formation of a coalition government.

“However, the party is yet to start the negotiations over our role after next year’s general elections. But one thing is for sure, we have no intention of forming a coalition with a party such as the DA and the Freedom Front+,” he said.

ALSO READ | DA’s ‘moonshot pact’ gathers momentum

Following a series of meetings, the pact opposition parties on Monday announced that the co-operative talks were beginning to bear fruits. “We are proud to report today that, through good faith and thorough engagement, party leaders have established sufficient common ground for this national convention to take place on August 16 and 17, 2023.

“The convention will be held at Emperor’s Palace in Kempton Park. This venue was deliberately chosen for its symbolic significance, being the same venue where the Codesa negotiations took place that laid the foundation for South Africa’s transition to democracy.

ALSO READ | Analysts ring alarm bells over the DA’s anti-ANC ‘moonshot pact’

“It is therefore fitting that we use this venue to host another historic first, where opposition party leaders will get together around one table to work out a common vision for a new government,” the parties said in a joint statement.