NFP threatens rebellious leaders

By Clive Ndou

As the battle to control KZN’s hung municipalities intensifies, the NFP has threatened to eject councillors who refuse to co-operate with the ANC and EFF in council voting processes.

While support for the NFP has been declining since the death of party founder Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi in 2021, the organisation continues to enjoy kingmaker status in key municipalities such as Nongoma, Zululand District and eDumbe.

However, with the IFP fighting to return to power in Nongoma, Zululand District and Maphumulo municipalities, some councillors within the NFP and EFF are rumoured to have resolved to work with the IFP rather than co-operate with the ANC.

ALSO READ | eThekwini ANC appoints NFP and EFF members in key portfolios

Rumours that some NFP councillors could vote with the IFP in meetings electing council office bearers saw the NFP leadership convening an urgent meeting.

According to NFP secretary-general Canaan Mdletshe, the party’s top leadership resolved that NFP councillors who refuse to co-operate with the ANC and EFF in the hung municipalities will be ejected from the party.

“The party (NFP) had resolved to work with the ANC and the EFF in hung municipalities. We have taken a decision to act against those councillors who, for whatever reason, defy the party.”

Failing to toe a party line is viewed as a serious offence. In fact, it’s insubordination — which is taken very seriously according to the party constitution. We therefore resolved to act against those disregarding the instructions.

“Ill-discipline and lawlessness will no longer be tolerated. Anarchists will be dealt with from now henceforth. The message is clear to our public representatives — it’s either you toe the line or you go. It’s as simple as that,” he said.

ALSO READ | Analysts ring alarm bells over the DA’s anti-ANC ‘moonshot pact’

The ANC-NFP-EFF coalition in March voted out IFP Nongoma Municipality office bearers during a special council meeting. However, the IFP office bearers, including Nongoma Municipality mayor Albert Mncwango, were reinstated after the party obtained an interim court interdict.

Since then, the IFP has been claiming that some councillors from the NFP, EFF and ANC were in support of the IFP.

Mdletshe said the NFP was in possession of evidence showing that some of the party’s councillors were collaborating with the IFP.

“We have evidence proving that there are certain individuals who have ganged up against the party by enticing our councillors to vote for or with the IFP in KZN.”

Our loyal councillors have written affidavits in that respect and as such, the meeting resolved that those implicated in such alien behaviour must be expelled. We will be communicating with them in that respect.

ALSO READ | IFP support is rising

“Luckily, we’ve got enough evidence through voice recording and statements. Those individuals are gone. The NFP is not a circus where any Tom, Dick and Harry would undermine the party and the electorate in that fashion,” Mdletshe said