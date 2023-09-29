Opposition parties welcome decision to finally remove incarcerated ANC councillor

By Khethukuthula Xulu

Opposition parties in eThekwini Municipality have welcomed the finalisation of the removal of incarcerated Ward 101 ANC councillor Mzimuni Ngiba.

Ngiba has been in jail for more than a year, accused of killing his predecessor, Siyabonga Mkhize.

In May, council approved his removal as a councillor and member of council, however, it was the duty of the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) to finalise his removal.

On Thursday, speaker of council Thabani Nyawose announced that the MEC for Cogta, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi, has sent a letter to Ngiba informing him of his removal.

“A vacancy will be declared with the IEC,” said Nyawose.

Ngiba was still receiving his full salary while in prison.

From the time of his arrest a year ago until May this year, Ngiba has earned R541 681 despite not performing his council duties, said ActionSA provincial chairperson Zwakele Mncwango.

Unfortunately, whether deliberately or not, due to the MEC dragging her feet to have approved council’s resolution to remove Ngiba, he remained as councillor for a further five months while continuing to earn his remuneration, wasting a further R225 700 for the municipality.

The DA in eThekwini welcomed the decision by Cogta to finally remove Ngiba.

DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa said: “We have for over a year been calling for the removal of Ngiba, who has been in the Westville Prison for over a year, depriving residents of Ward 101 the opportunity to have an elected councillor representing them as required.”

Mthethwa said during this period, the ANC protected Ngiba, used council funds to pay him a monthly salary and turned its backs against desperate residents of Mayville and Manor Gardens in Ward 101.

He said the party’s persistence to bring an end to the “madness” and for the imprisoned Ngiba to be fired has paid off.

“We have made sure that justice prevails for the people of Ward 101 and the ratepayers whose funds have been misused to pay Ngiba while sitting in jail.

We welcome this as it will now give the residents of Ward 101 the opportunity to vote for an untainted new councillor in this area and we have no doubt that the voters will also use this opportunity to punish the ANC for this great injustice and disrespect shown to them.

IFP spokesperson in eThekwini Mdu Nkosi said his party welcomed the decision, even though it was delayed. He said this was proof that when opposition parties unite and apply pressure on the ANC, it can produce good results.

“This is a great opportunity for the people of Ward 101 to rectify their mistakes and vote differently as they have seen for themselves what voting for the ANC results in,” said Nkosi.