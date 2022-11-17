JUST IN | Parliament to discuss Ramaphosa Phala Phala report on December 6

Clive Ndou

Parliament‘s programming committee on Thursday morning set December 6 as the date on which the House will consider the report of the panel investigating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm.

Established by Parliament a month ago to investigate whether Ramaphosa’s role in the Phala Phala scandal warranted impeachment proceedings against him, the panel was scheduled to submit its report to Parliament on Friday.

However, the panel’s deadline was shifted to the end of November after Parliament Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula accepted the panel’s request for an extension.

There have been concerns that Parliament, which goes on recess in December, would not be able to deal with the panel’s report this year as the National Assembly was scheduled to reopen in February.

But in its meeting on Thursday morning, Parliament’s programming committee resolved that the House should sit on December 6 to consider the panel’s report.

IFP ‘comfortable’ with resolution

IFP Parliament chief whip, Narend Singh, who is a member of the committee, confirmed that the committee resolved that the panel’s report should be considered by Parliament on December 6.

As the IFP we are comfortable with that resolution.

Should the panel find against Ramaphosa, Parliament could institute impeachment proceedings against him, a process which could result in the President’s removal.

Ramaphosa, who in the ANC December national elective conference would stand as a party presidential candidate, would become the first sitting President to be impeached should Parliament resolve that he should be removed from the top position.

Two-thirds of Parliament’s 400 MPs should vote against Ramaphosa if he were to be impeached.