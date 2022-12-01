Phala Phala: DA calls for the dissolution of government

Witness Reporter

Khethukuthula Xulu

The DA has called on the National Assembly to vote for the dissolution of government, which would then trigger an early election, following the release of the Phala Phala report.

The report compiled by the Section 89 Independent Panel which was handed over to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday, reveals that various criminal offences were possibly committed by president Cyril Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa’s fate to be discussed at ANC NEC meeting on Thursday night

DA leader John Steenhuisen said South Africans were only left with this option which is supported by Section 50(1) of the Constitution which made provision for situations like this, “where the President and his government have lost the mandate and legitimacy to govern, and a new mandate must be obtained from the people”.

Steenhuisen said the report was clear and unambiguous and he plans to call on all members of the National Assembly, regardless of party or affiliation, to support his motion to vote for the dissolution.

President Ramaphosa most likely did breach a number of Constitutional provisions and has a case to answer. Impeachment proceedings into his conduct must go ahead, and he will have to offer far better, more comprehensive explanations than we have been given so far.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa to address the nation amid Phala Phala saga

“The authors of the report clearly do not believe that President Ramaphosa’s explanation about the source of the hidden money was truthful, and they clearly believe that the President interfered with the investigation to keep it quiet.”

He said if Ramaphosa was recalled now, South Africans will end up with a “corrupt” president David Mabuza and if he survives until the ANC elective conference and is defeated then, SA could end up with a “corrupt” president Zweli Mkhize.