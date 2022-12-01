Phala Phala: Ramaphosa weighing his options

Witness Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday evening was considering whether he should step down in face of the damning finding made by an independent panel against him.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said an announcement by President Ramaphosa is imminent following the release of the final Phala Phala report on Wednesday.

On Wednesday the panel released a report of its investigation which found that his role in the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal warranted the activation of impeachment proceedings against him.

Ramaphosa was widely expected to make an announcement on Thursday evening but his spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, said the announcement would now be made at a later date.

According to Magwenya, Ramaphosa could not make an announcement on Thursday as he was still consulting various people.

“He is engaging a broad range of stakeholders due to the enormity of the matter.

“Whatever decision the president makes, it has to be informed by the interest of the country and it cannot be rushed,” he said.

Magwenya says Ramaphosa will indicate to the country about his next course of action.

Amongst other things, the panel found that there was a “deliberate effort” to prevent the crime that was committed at Phala Phala from being openly investigated.