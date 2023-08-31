Phala Phala: SARB won’t release report on Ramaphosa, says governor

By Clive Ndou

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has dug in its heels over releasing its report clearing President Cyril Ramaphosa on allegations of illegally keeping U.S. dollars at his Phala Phala farm.

SARB has been facing mounting pressure from opposition parties to release the report. The $580 000 (R10,6 million), which was allegedly hidden in the furniture, was subsequently stolen.

Opposition parties had maintained that Ramaphosa, who claimed the U.S. dollars were proceeds from the sale of animals, was in contravention of the forex laws as he had failed to declare the foreign currency.

However, in a brief statement released a week ago, the SARB said it could not find any violation of the Act as the animal sale transaction had not been finalised.

The buyer of the animals, the SARB said, had not fetched them, and as such, Ramaphosa and his Phala Phala farm had no entitlement over the foreign currency.

During his appearance before the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Finance on Wednesday, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago said there was no obligation on either Ramaphosa or the Phala Phala farm to declare the foreign currency to institutions regulating the handling of forex.

When opposition MPs serving on the committee demanded that the SARB should release a full report on its investigation into the foreign currency that was kept at Ramaphosa’s farm, Kganyago said he would be contravening the law if he were to release the report.

“In relation to the report, the South African Reserve Bank is constrained by the requirements of Section 33 of the South African Reserve Bank Act, which prevents disclosure of, among others, any information relating to the affairs of the SARB or any information acquired by directors, officers or employees of the SARB in the course of their participation in the affairs of the SARB.”

The transgression of the restriction of Section 33 is a criminal offence. So, if you are asking me to avail the report, you are asking me to commit a criminal offence, which I am not prepared to do

The EFF has already stated that the party would approach the court to have the SARB findings set aside.