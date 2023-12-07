Pietermaritzburg ANC activist Mavuso Msimang quits party

By Clive Ndou

ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang, who resigned from the ruling party on Wednesday, has warned that the ANC could lose power in next year’s general elections.

Msimang, who hails from Pietermaritzburg, has been an ANC member for six decades.

In his resignation letter, Msimang blamed the decline in ruling party support on among other things, corruption.

“This dramatic decline in the organisation’s popularity is attributable to widely held perceptions that its members and ‘deployees’ are corrupt, that the organisation has a high tolerance threshold for venality, and that the deployment of unsuitable people accounts for the government’s deplorable levels of service to the public,” he said.

Before his resignation, Msimang was the deputy president of the ANC veterans league.

A former director general, Msimang was known for his outspokenness.

When Parliament’s Section 89 Panel in its report tabled last year found that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer on the Phala Phala Farm cash theft scandal, Mavuso publicly called for Ramaphosa’s resignation.

This was despite the fact that the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) had at the time rallied behind Ramaphosa.

Msimang’s resignation comes amid a fallout between the ANC leadership and the party’s veterans – most of whom were of the view that the ruling party has not stuck to the organisation’s founding values and principles.

Tensions between the ANC leadership and the party’s veterans were highlighted on Monday when the organisation’s secretary general Fikile Mbalula accused the veterans of “de-campaigning” the ANC.

“We call upon the veterans of the ANC to stop de-campaigning the organisation and work through its structures,” he said.