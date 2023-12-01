Pietermaritzburg MK vets leadership snubs new party

By Clive Ndou

Leaders of the uMkhonto WeSizwe Liberation War Veterans (MKLWV) in the ANC’s Moses Mabhida region have urged their members to distance themselves from the new political party linked to disgruntled former liberation struggle soldiers.

The Witness reported on Wednesday that members of MKLWV in the region were in a recruitment campaign for the new political party, uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK).

The MKLWV members who were distributing membership forms for the uMkhonto Wesizwe party around Pietermaritzburg have accused the ANC of abandoning members of the ruling party’s former military wing.

However, MKLWV Moses Mabhida regional chairperson Menzi Mkhize said MKLWV members in the region were “fully behind the ANC”.

The MKLWV is a product of the ANC. As things are, there is no need for the MKLWV to be part of any other political party given that our political organisation, the ANC, still exists. As the MKLWV Moses Mabhida regional leadership, we are not aware of any of our members who have joined this new political party which is being spoken about.

“Further, as the MKLWV Moses Mabhida regional leadership, we would like to distance ourself from the new political party purporting to represent the interests of MKLWV members. We are also calling on MKLWV in the region not to associate themselves with anyone linked to this so-called new party,” Mkhize added.

Tensions between the ANC and members of the MKLWV were highlighted in 2021 when a group of former liberation struggle military veterans, included MKMVA (uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association) members, held ANC government ministers hostage during a hostile meeting at Pretoria’s Saint George Hotel.

The group, which demanded a R4 million payout for each ex-combatant as compensation for participating in the liberation struggle, had gone to the hotel expecting to handover its list of demands to then deputy president David Mabuza.

However, on being informed that Mabuza resolved to dispatch Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and then minister in the Presidency Mondli Ngungubele to the Saint George Hotel meeting venue, the group became aggressive and held the three Cabinet ministers hostage for several hours.

A court in Pretoria, however, found the war vets not guilty.