Pietermaritzburg teacher eyes MP position

By Clive Ndou

With next year’s general elections generating substantial interest across the country, Pietermaritzburg-based teacher Tyron Pillay is one of the people pledging to play a bigger role in the country’s political life.

Pillay, who is currently a teacher at the Regina Primary School in Northdale, will be contesting for an MP position under the banner of the Build One South Africa (Bosa) — a political party led by former DA federal leader Mmusi Maimane.

A teacher for 19 years, Pillay on Wednesday told The Witness that his chances of getting to Parliament under the Bosa banner were “pretty good”.

“Bosa has fantastic policies which a majority of the population identify with. Bosa’s policies on education, the economy and policing are currently the most progressive,” he said.

“The party has a strong presence in Msunduzi, and as such, I have no doubt that the Bosa will receive overwhelming support in next year’s general elections.”

Despite teaching being his passion, Pillay said he resolved to enter politics after realising that the country was “in great trouble”. “People in my constituency are living in fear due to the high levels of crime. Many are going to bed on an empty stomach while learners are forced to drop out of school due to poverty.

I would have easily chosen to sit back and complain, but the fact of the matter is that I’m not a complainer, I’m a doer — I want to be part of the solution

Pillay (39), who resides in Allandale, has already received backing from his constituency, with 1 500 people having endorsed him through the provision of signatures. Next’s general elections, which are expected to take place not later than August, are set to be one of the most highly contested.

Unlike in previous elections where political parties intensified their respective campaigns closer to the date of the polls, some political parties kicked off their campaigns at the beginning of the year.

While Pillay assured his constituency that living conditions would improve substantially under a Bosa government, he said the party would not wait until it got into government to make a difference in people’s lives.

As we speak, we are engaged in fundraising campaigns to assist the poor. We have a large constituency that believes in what we stand for, and as Bosa, we are currently doing everything within our power to make a difference in the living conditions of our people

Launched over a year ago, Bosa is one of the political parties working on toppling the governing ANC at next year’s general elections.