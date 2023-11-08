Premier does not believe ANC KZN chairperson undermined her

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube had agreed that ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma would be the one who hoists the Rugby World Cup trophy — as she was not tall enough — which was paraded by the Springboks players in Durban on Saturday.

This is according to ANC provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo — who said it would have looked awkward had Dube-Ncube hoisted the trophy along with Springbok player Eben Etzebeth, who is much taller than the premier.

What then happened is that images and videos were then manipulated to look as if the ANC provincial chairperson was trying to overshadow the premier. It had been agreed that the premier should hold the cup — something which she did. However, when it comes to the actual hoisting of the cup, the premier and the ANC provincial chairperson Duma agreed that he should hoist the cup along with Etzebeth given that both of them are tall.

It is a norm in the ANC for the party’s provincial chairperson to become the premier of the province to avoid what the organisation often refers to as the “two centres of power”.

However, in KZN — it was resolved that Dube-Ncube should become the premier — this is notwithstanding that she was defeated by Duma in the race for the ANC provincial chairperson position at an ANC provincial conference held in Durban a year ago.

Some videos currently circulating on social media project Duma wrestling the cup from Dube-Ncube, feeding into the narrative that Duma — who is also the MEC for Economic Development Tourism and Environmental Affairs (Edtea) — was using his ANC provincial chairperson position to undermine the premier.

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) national leadership — which is currently at loggerheads with the ANC provincial top brass over, among other things, the manner in which the ANCWL national leaders handled the disputed ANCWL provincial conference held in August — labelled Duma’s conduct as “sexist”.

But Mtolo on Tuesday shot back, saying the ANCWL had adopted an antagonistic stance against the ANC KZN leadership.

If there are any claims against the ANC provincial chairperson, one would have expected the ANCWL leadership to contact me, as the provincial secretary, and get my perspective on the matter. However, they didn’t do that — they just issued a statement attacking the ANC provincial chairperson.

“Not even the ANC detractors have insulted the ANC provincial chairperson the way the ANCWL did,” he said.

The ANC provincial leadership has resolved to recognise the ANCWL’s provincial executive committee (PEC) which emerged from the disputed August conference.

However, the ANCWL national leadership — which does not recognise the ANCWL PEC elected at the conference in question — has since appointed a provincial task team to lead the ANC’s women affairs in KZN.

Mtolo on Tuesday accused the ANCWL national leadership of “destabilising ANCWL structures in KZN”.

Mtolo, who denied that there were tensions between Duma and Dube-Ncube, said the two “work as a collective”.

“What people don’t understand is that Premier Dube-Ncube is not the kind of a person who can just be pushed around — she is a strong character. She is not a token at all,” he said.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning, Mtolo attached what the ANC provincial secretary said was a quote from Dube-Ncube on the rugby trophy matter.

The quote made it clear that Dube-Ncube did not believe that Duma undermined her authority.

… please let’s not allow these detractors to play cheap politics at dividing the ANC and the public. We actually laughed with comrade Mthombeni [Duma] about the fact that he is the one that will match Etzebeth because of his height.

Opposition parties, including the DA and EFF, also condemned Duma’s conduct.

However, Mtolo said the opposition’s condemnation of Duma was meant to weaken Dube-Ncube.

“They are trying to project Premier Dube-Ncube as being weak,” he said.