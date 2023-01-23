Ramaphosa blames SA’s energy crisis on lack of maintenance

Chris Ndaliso

The ANC leadership needs to work harder to convince South Africans that the party still represents the people and their needs, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Ramaphosa was addressing the KZN Provincial Executive Committee for the first time since the 55th national conference.

Ramaphosa said more work needed to be done ahead of the “very crucial” 2024 elections.

ALSO READ | Ward 28 by-election: Strong support for ANC and DA at voting stations

SA’s water and electricity crisis

He added that water and electricity issues needed urgent attention.

We need to work with greater focus and purpose to ensure that the needs of our people and their interests are met. The priority objective and primary task must be to deal with the electricity crisis our people are faced with. READ MORE Opinion | False dawn

‘Without energy, investments dry up and productivity drops. Eighty percent of our power is generated by coal-fired power stations. There is no way for us to go and shut down our coal-fired power stations.

“We have come up with a new concept which is to retrofit (some of) the power stations to be gas-driven. Our aim is to improve the performance of the existing stations and add more capacity,” said Ramaphosa.

ALSO READ | ANC vows to continue with anti-corruption project

He said the country was short of 6000 MW, and he put the blame squarely on the government.

What we are reaping now are the results of not maintaining our power stations for some time. We have brought in a team of independent experts who are international players to look into our system.

He said he had tabled a proposal to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) not to implement the tariff increase as it would weigh heavy on the shoulders of people to pay extra for a service they do not receive.