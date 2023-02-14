Ramaphosa condemns protesters who stormed into the private residence of Dube-Ncube

Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa has slammed protesters who stormed into the private residence of KwaZulu-Natal premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, on Saturday.

The protesters, who are suspected of being linked to a newly-formed civil society organisation in KZN, allegedly harassed people who were at the house during the invasion.

ALSO READ | ‘City will not be intimidated by litigation’- Kaunda

In a video clip circulating on social media, one of the protesters can be seen exchanging words with one of the people who was at the house after the protesters were requested to leave behind a memorandum of demands for Dube-Ncube to look into.

No, no, we don’t have anything written. We just want to see the premier — in the same way she does when she visits communities.

When she visits communities, she doesn’t have anything written — she just interacts with members of the community.

President Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa said the protesters violated the rights of Dube-Ncube, who was not at home when they arrived.

We must condemn and resist any and all attempts by anyone to render our society lawless and chaotic. The Bill of Rights in our Constitution affirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected, as well as the right to be free from all forms of violence from either public or private sources.

The fact that Dube-Ncube was a public figure, Ramaphosa said, did not give people the right to humiliate her and her family members.

These rights apply to each and every citizen, including elected leadership or public officials, who choose to serve our nation, and their families.

These rights must be respected even when people have legitimate issues to raise, and such issues must be raised through the channels that exist within our open democracy.

While ANC provincial secretary, Bheki Mtolo, said members of the public and organisations have a right to embark on protests, he condemned protests targeting individuals and their families.

We must however point out that comrade Nomusa Dube-Ncube’s residence is a private property. Her innocent children have got nothing to do with executive decision-making processes of the provincial executive council and the government of KwaZulu-Natal.

Community safety MEC

Community Safety MEC, Sipho Hlomuka, called for a criminal investigation into the protest at Dube-Ncube’s home.

The South African Police Service must investigate the legality of this action and whether it has not infringed on the rights of other citizens.

Protest actions are permitted in terms of our constitution, but memorandums are handed over at state buildings in broad daylight — not late at night at someone’s private residence. This action has nefarious motives and warrants proper accountability.

The person whom the ANC in KZN claim played a role in the protest could not be reached for comment.

The invasion, which was carried out by about 100 protesters, happened a day after the assassination of award-winning rapper, Kiernan Forbes (popularly known as AKA), who died on Friday night in Florida Road, Durban, after gunmen opened fire on him and his friend and popular chef, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.



Forbes’ murder and the invasion of Dube-Ncube’s private residence has strengthened perceptions that crime and lawlessness in KZN have got out of hand.

KZN police spokesperson

KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier, Jay Naicker, said police have opened a case of intimidation and trespassing in relation to the invasion at Dube-Ncube’s house.