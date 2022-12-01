Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer in connection with Phala Phala scandal.

This is according to the Section 89 Independent Panel which investigated whether Ramaphosa should face impeachment proceedings in connection with his role in the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal.

The panel made its decision despite Ramaphosa making a spirited defence of his conduct in the Phala Phala scandal.

The Independent panel which investigated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s role in the Phala Phala scandal made its findings and recommendations after he mounted a strong rebuttal to claims of wrongdoing.

The Section 89 independent panel established by Parliament was tasked with the role of determining whether there were grounds for the National Assembly to institute impeachment proceedings against Ramaphosa in the face of the Phala Phala scandal.

In amongst other accusations, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) EFF and UMD claimed in their submission to the panel that Ramaphosa attempted to conceal the 2020 robbery at his Phala Phala farm — where thousands of U.S. Dollars were stolen. Further, the EFF alleged that Ramaphosa ordered the kidnapping and torture of people suspected of having been involved in the robbery.

However, Ramaphosa in his response dismissed the allegations against him as “baseless”.

“I respectfully submit that all of the ‘charges’ I have been called to answer are without any merit. In addition to the ‘charges’, several baseless allegations are made against me in the documents handed over to the panel as set out in the bundle provided to me.”

The complaints of the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the EFF are based on hearsay allegations. With respect, no evidence, let alone sufficient evidence, has been presented to prove that I committed any violation, let alone a serious violation of the Constitution or law, or serious misconduct as set out in the Constitution

The Phala Phala farm, which is in Limpopo province, deals in the breeding and sale of game.

However, the ATM told the panel in its submission that Ramaphosa was not supposed to be involved in the game business as his oath of office stipulated that he should not be involved in private business.

However, Ramaphosa said the ATM’s view was based on a lack of understanding of the regulations setting out the duties and obligations of a sitting president.

The ATM seems to labour under the impression that I am forbidden from having any financial or business interests, or even investing in such interests. No such blanket prohibition exists. To suggest that I undertake paid work on or through the farm is mistaken. I plainly do not

Headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, the panel from the onset made it clear that a decision on whether a sitting president should be impeached can only be made after strong evidence linking the president to wrongdoing was presented.

“Dragging the president before an impeachment process is a huge decision. It cannot be done on flimsy reasons.

There has to be something tangible that you can hold on to before you take that decision,” Ngcobo said. The Hawks, the Public Protector and SARS are among the bodies currently investigating the Phala Phala scandal.

However, Ngcobo made it clear that the panel’s investigation focused on the submissions made by political parties.

“Our job was to integrate the information that members of the assembly saw fit to present to us. We could not go beyond that,” he said.

The Presidency on Wednesday noted the report submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

“The Presidency appreciates that according to the rules of the National Assembly, the NA needs to consider the report and determine the most appropriate way forward.

“The Section 89 process has presented an unprecedented and extraordinary moment for South Africa’s constitutional democracy. The conclusions of the panel require careful reading and appropriate consideration in the interest of the stability of government and that of the country.”

President Ramaphosa reiterates the statement he made in his submission to the independent panel: ‘I have endeavoured, throughout my tenure as President, not only to abide by my oath but to set an example of respect for the Constitution, for its institutions, for due process and the law.

“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny that I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me.’ The President is giving consideration to the report and an announcement will be made in due course,” the Presidency said.