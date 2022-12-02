Ramaphosa saga a blow for SA

Chris Ndaliso

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s departure from the top office of the land would be a blow both to the economy and South Africans in general, political analysts said on Thursday pending speculation that Ramaphosa could resign.

This follows the release of the Phala Phala report into the theft of foreign currency from his farm.

Political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu said Ramaphosa’s resignation would open the race for the top position.

Ndlovu said the frontrunners are Zweli Mkhize, Lindiwe Sisulu and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Ndlovu said:

Paul Mashatile is well-positioned for the top position given that there is still the Digital Vibes scandal still hanging over Zweli Mkhize’s head. It [resigning] is really an honourable thing to do for our constitutional democracy. The only time a prominent figure in our government stepped aside was when Pallo Jordan resigned after he was caught lying about his PhD. What Ramaphosa is facing is a huge scandal because his campaigning card for the position was on the anti-corruption card. This is an interesting development in our democracy. READ MORE Cyril on the verge of ‘resigning’

He said the rand will take a further plunge as investors, domestic and international, have confidence in him and his departure will do more harm than good to the economy.

Another analyst and UKZN academic Dr Fikile Vilakazi expressed her “deepest sadness” about the outcomes of the Section 89 Independent panel report due to its implications for “our collective constitutional democracy”.

Speaking on Thursday morning, Vilakazi said the outcomes of the report “clearly show” that the president may have violated the constitution in the manner that he has handled the theft of $580 000 dollars at his farm in Phala Phala.

Vilakazi said:

The fundamental problem about this situation is that the president, as our number one citizen, has a responsibility to uphold the constitution and the law of South Africa. He is the custodian of the constitution and the law. By the way, he was the chairperson of the Constitutional Assembly in 1994-1996 that resulted in the adoption of the first ever democratic constitution for South Africa. So, he knows the importance of not violating it. Now that it may be that he has seriously violated the constitution, his move is expected.

She said this would then mean that deputy president David Mabuza steps in as acting president until the next national elections in 2024.

I doubt if opposition parties will allow this to happen because the deputy president has been absent from business ever since. They may call for an early election to avoid constitutional chaos. Besides, the public rarely saw the deputy president. Ramaphosa as the last hope for recovery from corruption when he took office. He spoke the language, he seemed to be doing the right things and saying what needed to be said about corruption. And now, this revelation about Phala Phala. It is a slap in the face, a spit at the public! We are in deep muddy water as a constitutional democracy.

The report found that there is “prima facie” evidence which means that Ramaphosa may have violated section 96 2 (a) (b) of the Constitution which states that members of cabinet, including the president, have to abide by their code of ethics; may not undertake any other paid work; and may not act in any way that is inconsistent with their office, or expose themselves to any situation involving the risk of a conflict between their official responsibilities and their private interest.