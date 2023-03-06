Ramaphosa shakes things up with Cabinet reshuffle

Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night made changes to his Cabinet, bringing in new members such as former KwaZulu-Natal premier, Sihle Zikalala — who is the new Public Works minister — while dropping minsters such Tourism minister, Lindiwe Sisulu.

The reshuffle became necessary following the resignation of former public service and administration minister, Ayanda Dlodlo, last December’s election of Transport minister, Fikile Mbalula as ANC secretary-general — a full-time position and the recent resignation of deputy president, David Mabuza, who Ramaphosa replaced with ANC’s deputy president, Paul Mashatile.

ALSO READ | IFP vows to end the ANC’s dominance KZN

New Minister of Electricity

Announcing the new members of the Cabinet, Ramaphosa, who appointed former Tshwane mayor, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, as the new minister of Electricity — a position that did not exist before — said he chose to make minor changes as opposed to wholesale changes given that next year’s general elections were around the corner.

They [the changes] are not about overhauling the national executive. The changes that I’m announcing now are intended to fill vacancies that have occurred in the executive.

On Ramokgopa — who was appointed to a position recently created as part of the government’s response to the country’s energy crisis, Ramaphosa said the new ministry was critical in the resolution of the country’s energy problems.

Ramakgopa’s immediate responsibility, Ramaphosa said, was “to significantly reduce the severity and frequency of load-shedding”.

The minister will remain in office as long as is necessary to resolve the energy crisis.

ALSO READ | Opinion | ANC KZN trapped between a rock and hard place

A second additional Cabinet position which Ramaphosa created was that of the minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, which the President said will be filled by recently-elected ANC deputy secretary-general, Maropene Ramokgopa.

Former Eastern Cape premier, Noxolo Kiviet, was appointed the new minister of Public Service and Administration while deputy minister of Transport, Sindi Chikunga, was elected the new minister of Transport — replacing Mbalula.

Ramaphosa, who said the main objective of the reshuffle was to bring in new skills while ensuring that there was continuity and stability within government, promoted State Security deputy minister, Zizi Kodwa, to the position of Sports, Arts and Culture, replacing Nathi Mthethwa, who was dropped from Cabinet.

Another Cabinet minister which Ramaphosa dropped is Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, who was replaced as minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities by Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — who was shifted from the Co-operative, Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) portfolio.

Ramaphosa also promoted Cogta deputy minster, Thembi Nkadimeng, whom he appointed as the new minister of Cogta.

ALSO READ | KZN Sopa debate turns into mudslinging match between ANC and IFP

The changes announced by Ramaphosa also saw minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubela shifted to the communication and digital technologies portfolio, while Khumbudzo Ntshavheni replaced Gungubele as the new minister in the Presidency.

Following the results of ANC’s national elective conference in December, when new people were elected to the ANC’s national executive councillor (NEC) from which most of the Cabinet ministers are drawn, there were expectations that Ramaphosa would use the reshuffle to bring in several newly-elected ANC NEC members.

However, Ramaphosa said it was not necessary to make major changes given that the term of the current government was coming to an end “in a few months”.

Impatient over Cabinet reshuffle delays

Ramaphosa announced the changes as the South African public —which was expecting Ramaphosa to reshuffle his Cabinet shortly after the ANC December national elective conference — was becoming impatient over the president’s delays in making the changes.

While Ramaphosa apologised for the delays, he said the changes required extensive consultations, including with business and unions.

ALSO READ | ANC expected to ramp up its campaigning ahead of 2024 elections

With South Africa considered the gateway to Africa by the international investor community, interest in major political development in the country goes beyond the country’s borders.

The rand yesterday afternoon weakened by 0,19% against the dollar ahead of Ramaphosa’s reshuffle announcement.