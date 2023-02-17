Ramaphosa slams negativity of opposition parties

Clive Ndou

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday accused some of the country’s opposition parties of using the country’s challenges to advance their political agendas.

Responding to MPs during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate held on Tuesday and Wednesday during a joint parliamentary sitting, held at the Cape Town City Hall, Ramaphosa accused some opposition parties of pushing narratives designed to cast a negative light on the country.

There are those in this house who, instead of being merchants of hope, have cast themselves as merchants of despair. They have determined that their political futures are best served by depicting our country South Africa as being in chaos.

Despite challenges ranging from Covid-19 to floods, Ramaphosa said the country made progress on many fronts, including in the protection of citizens from the rough edges of poverty and ensuring that the country remained attractive to foreign direct investment.

However, despite the progress which the country has been making since the dawn of democracy in 1994, some opposition parties had failed to acknowledge the strides.

Some chose to belittle and even to deride what has been achieved over the last five years in the midst of extremely difficult conditions because it doesn’t serve their political interests to recognise the progress that has been made — progress that is plainly clear to everyone who cares to look.

Rather than present a balanced assessment of the state of the nation, they have instead resorted to dishonest and self-serving rhetoric.

Proposal to appoint a minister of electricity criticised

During their two-day Sona debate, opposition parties, among other things, criticised Ramaphosa’s proposal to appoint a minister of electricity as part of government’s efforts to end load shedding.

According to some opposition parties, the appointment of a minister of electricity would not add any value as there currently was an energy minister overseeing power utility Eskom.

However, Ramaphosa on Thursday defended his decision to appoint an additional minister.

To end load shedding, we must shift gear — this is the reason why I’m appointing an electricity minister. As I said last week, this new minister will assume responsibility for overseeing the various aspects of the electricity crisis response. The minister will be responsible for driving the various actions being coordinated by the national energy crisis committee to end load shedding.

Ending load shedding, Ramaphosa said, required “undivided attention”.

Cabinet reshuffle looms

Ramaphosa’s responses came amid growing expectations for him to reshuffle the cabinet.

The cabinet reshuffle has become necessary, partly because of the imminent departure of deputy president David Mabuza, who has already sent his resignation letter to Ramaphosa.

In his closing remarks, Ramaphosa paid tribute to Mabuza, who during the ANC’s recent national elective conference was replaced as ANC deputy president by former Gauteng premier, Paul Mashatile.

I wish to extend my appreciation to deputy president David Dabede Mabuza, who has given me unwavering support over the last five years.

Ramaphosa told MPs that he was currently considering Mabuza’s resignation letter.