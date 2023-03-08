Ramaphosa’s appointment of two additional ministers slammed

Clive Ndou

Opposition parties and business have criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to expand his Cabinet, saying the additional members will only serve to increase the government’s salary bill.

In announcing changes to his cabinet on Monday, Ramaphosa told the nation that he has resolved to create two additional ministries — electricity; and planning, monitoring and evaluation.

However, IFP national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Ramaphosa’s decision is against public expectations for the cabinet to be trimmed.

“Not only does the president appear to be unmoved by the prevailing challenges faced by the people of South Africa, he backtracked yet again in relation to streamlining his Cabinet, with the addition of new ministers and deputy ministers.

“New ministries equate to more money coming out of the public coffers to fund these new offices,” he said.

The two new positions of minister of electricity; and planning, monitoring and evaluation, will be filled by former Tshwane mayor Kgosientso Ramakgopa, and ANC deputy secretary-general Maropene Ramokgopa, respectively.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa’s Cabinet changes are less of a reshuffle and “more a gratuitous bloating”.

“Contrary to a commitment made in 2019 to reduce the number of ministries in the South African national executive, he has chosen to augment his cabinet by a further two ministries.”

The ministers of electricity; and planning, monitoring and evaluation, will add an additional R74 million to the public wage bill.

“It is simply unfathomable that the president can push this cost onto the South African taxpayer while the nation languishes under sluggish economic growth, the highest unemployment rate in recent history, and an electricity crisis that is shedding jobs at record numbers,” he said.

Apart from the two new ministries and their ministers, new faces to Ramaphosa’s Cabinet include former KZN premier Sihle Zikalala, who was appointed to the position of Public Works and Infrastructure minister.

While Business Leadership SA (BLSA) hoped the new Cabinet would provide “fresh impetus to the important structural reforms under way”, it is concerned about the creation of two additional ministries, “given that the cabinet is already bloated”.

However, BLSA said it is encouraged by the fact that the government is now working on plans to reduce the Cabinet.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa did, however, announce measures to rationalise government departments, entities and programmes, which would result in fewer ministries in the configuration of government going into the next administration,” it said.