Readers share their thoughts on Cyril

Nosipho Gumede

On Wednesday the independent panel established by Parliament to look into the Phala Phala farm robbery scandal found that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s role in the scandal warranted the initiation of impeachment proceedings against him.

The Witness spoke to readers on Thursday morning before any announcements were made to find out what they thought would happen.

Former ANC Moses Mabhide regional chairperson, Alpha Shelembe said the honourable thing Ramaphosa should do in order to save him and the ANC from embarrassment, is to resign with immediate effect from being the president.

“He must not wait until he is charged, and also not contest in the ANC national conference to be held mid-December, notwithstanding that many other state organs are still investigating the very same matter,” said Shelembe.

He said this is a very difficult and dark moment for both the country and the ANC, but the president doesn’t seem to have a choice. Mlungisi Gumede said he thinks Ramaphosa would ask for the report to be reviewed to buy time for the conference.

But the ANC will probably force him to step down and I think David Mabuza would have to take over until December 15, when the conference begins

Readers also shared their thoughts and predictions on The Witness Facebook page. Venolin Rodgers said Ramaphosa should resign and hand the country over to someone who is capable of running it.

Ravij Singh said a caretaker president must be brought in, but not from the ANC.

I would suggest Ms Thuli Madonsela. We as citizens are tired of corruption and misuse of public funds. The poor are far worse off now than during apartheid. [The] ANC is now a party for a few privileged and corrupt individuals, yet democracy dictates a government by the people for the people

Zakes Petses said Ramaphosa must face the consequences