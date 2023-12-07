Reward for info on murder of uMngeni’s chief whip increased to R200 000

By Londiwe Xulu

The reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of uMngeni Municipality’s Chief Whip has increased to R200 000.

This was announced by the DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers during a press briefing on Thursday.

Nhlalayenza Ndlovu (46) was shot multiple times by unknown people while he was at his home in Emasosheni, along the R617 near the Mpophomeni township in Howick, on Tuesday evening.

The DA has roped in a private prosecution investigation-led team to investigate the murder of Ndlovu. pic.twitter.com/ooul5aAgCZ— DA KZN (@DA_KZN) December 7, 2023

Rodgers said Ndlovu’s murder was not orchestrated and pre-planned between two people, but there was a bigger picture behind what he said was a political hit.

“We are going to do a few things as the party because we have no faith in SAPS. We will be appointing an independent prosecutor and an investigating team that will investigate the murder of councillor Ndlovu.

That’s how we’ll get to the bottom of this because, if I were to wait for Bheki Cele, he’ll probably tell me to shut up and we’ll actually wait forever for the issue to be dealt with.

ALSO READ | DA wary of more assassinations

Rodgers said he has also written to every political leader in the province calling for a dialogue on political violence and the killing of izinduna, but only one political party responded.

Rodgers said it was shocking for political leaders not to respond.

“The DA is not happy with this and we won’t lie down. We will take this matter further,” he said.

Land invasion disputed

Commenting on what may have led to the murder of Ndlovu, Rodgers said there was land invasion in uMngeni Municipality orchestrated by particular a political party.

He added there are also houses worth millions of rand connecting electricity illegally.

The information I am getting is that there are a lot of homes being built on Ingonyama Trust land, and also on land where they are built illegally where residents have put in their own electricity infrastructure and are now connecting illegally to the town’s electricity.

“The municipality is running a campaign to ensure that people pay for their services and those who do not are disconnected. I’m not an investigator, but this is what needs to come out from the investigation,” said Rodgers.

ALSO READ | uMngeni chief whip allegedly received death threats before he was killed

Rodgers and other municipal councillors will also visit Ndlovu’s home near Mpophomeni on Thursday.