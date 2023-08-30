Rise Mzansi pushes for support in KZN

By Clive Ndou

Rise Mzansi, one of the country’s new political parties set to contest elections for the first time during next year’s polls, has launched a mobilisation campaign in KwaZulu-Natal.

Founded by former Business Day newspaper editor Songezo Zibi, the party — which described itself as a modern political organisation — believes that millions of South Africans who voted for freedom in the 1994 elections are yet to be freed.

Officially launched as a political party in April, Rise Mzansi has appointed community engagement strategist Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo as the organisation’s KZN convenor.

In recent months, Hlongwane-Mhlongo and her KZN team have been criss-crossing the province in a drive to drum up support ahead of next year’s polls. On Thursday, the party will hold a policy discussion event in Durban.

“These gatherings are part of a nationwide process to develop a people’s manifesto by the people and for the people.

“We are a growing, inclusive, people-driven political movement in the making that is here to build a prosperous South Africa,” Hlongwane-Mhlongo said.

Rise Mzansi, which aims to build a “free, equal, safe, happy, and prosperous society where everyone can live a happy and a dignified life”, said it did not believe in the utilisation of the services of experienced politicians who have been expelled by their own political parties.

The party comes onto the political stage at a time when the country’s voters are searching for new political homes. For close to three decades, the country’s political stage has been dominated by the ANC and the DA.

However, on one hand, some of the citizens who previously voted for the ANC are of the view that the ruling party has not been able to change their lives for the better despite repeated promises during elections.

On the other hand, some DA supporters are of the view that the country’s official opposition has not been able to build a party capable of dislodging the ANC from power in next year’s polls.

To increase its chances of dislodging the ANC from power in next year’s general elections, the DA has joined forces with six other opposition parties under the Multiparty Charter for South Africa.

However, Rise Mzansi is currently not part of the DA-initiated Multiparty Charter for South Africa.