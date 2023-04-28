Rodgers and Nhlabathi to go head-to-head at DA’s provincial congress

By Clive Ndou

About 500 DA delegates will converge at the Durban Inkosi Albert Luthuli ICC on Friday for the party’s provincial congress set to elect new leaders.

Held every three years, the provincial congress — which is being held a year before schedule — was brought forward due to the upcoming general elections next year.

Unlike in previous DA KZN provincial congresses, where the focus was mainly on increasing the party’s support in the province, Friday’s gathering is held amid high hopes that the DA in KZN will co-govern the province after next year’s general elections.

Supporters of KZN MPL Francois Rodgers, who is the DA’s current provincial leader, are hoping that congress delegates will return him to the top office.

A former DA provincial legislature caucus chief whip, Rodgers, who is also the party’s former provincial chairperson, was elected as DA provincial leader in the party’s 2021 provincial congress.

According to the DA KZN congress candidate list, Rodgers will be challenged by the party’s Msunduzi Municipality caucus chief whip, Bongumusa Nhlabathi.

Nhlabathi, a former DA uMgungundlovu District Municipality caucus leader, joined the DA in 2000.

In the 2021, Nhlabathi, who is also a former DA KZN youth leader, was defeated by the party’s MP Dean Macpherson in the race for the provincial chairperson position. Nhlabathi’s supporters are, however, of the view that he stands a good chance to defeat Rodgers in Friday’s provincial congress.

“I’m convinced that Bongumusa Nhlabathi is ready to be our DA provincial leader simply because he knows the dynamics of our KZN society and understands the principles, values and policies of the Democratic Alliance.”

At the time where the people of KwaZulu-Natal are looking for the political alternative, Nhlabathi is well prepared to lead that engagement and campaign across all spectrums.

However, Nhlabathi has the mammoth task of convincing about 500 provincial congress delegates that he can offer the party more than what Rodgers offered over the past two years in which he was the DA provincial leader.

Under Rodgers, the party provincial leader’s supporters say the DA in KZN was more united than before — which is crucial for the party as it embarks on the battle to cut the ANC support in the province to below 50%.

“We are supporting Francois Rodgers for KZN leader. A true activist, Francois is a game-changer.

“Francois has the perfect track record to pave the way to the 2024 National Elections,” Sandra Naicker, one of Rodgers backers, said.

Under Rodgers the DA KZN was voted the best province at the party’s recent national congress, which took place in Johannesburg.

This could be another key advantage for Rodgers.