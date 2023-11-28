Sangoma calls for cleansing ritual in KZN

By Clive Ndou

The KwaZulu-Natal sangoma, who in 2015 took members of the provincial cabinet to the South Coast after she claimed she had a vision telling her about people buried in mass graves at a farm, has shared her latest vision with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Nonhlanhla Nkomo, otherwise known as Gogo Mshanelo (broom), who in 2015 castigated government leaders after they dispatched forensic investigators from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) without giving her an opportunity to inform “my ancestors” about the NPA-led search, faced tough questions after the investigators could not find any graves at the farm.

Now, eight years later, Nkomo informed Ramaphosa during his recent visit to KZN that ANC internal battles will not stop if the government fails to conduct cleansing rituals to get rid of the evil spirits caused by the murder of thousands of people during political violence in KZN in the early ’90s.

“The spirits of those people who died during the violence are all over this province,” she said.

That's why there is no peace and harmony in the province. Even these internal battles within the ANC are as a result of these, spirits. The fighting within the ANC will not stop until the cleansing rituals are performed.

It is estimated that the political violence in the province pitting the supporters of the ANC against those of the IFP claimed more than 20 000 lives. Zulu cultural beliefs dictate that any bloodshed should be followed by a cleansing ceremony to prevent a recurrence of the tragedy.

Since the end of the political violence of the ’90s, there has been an increase in isolated cases of political assassinations and other murders, with KZN recording the highest number of murder cases in the country in the 2022/23 crime statistics.

Responding to Nkomo, who was part of a large group that attended the ANC’s stakeholder engagement event addressed by Ramaphosa in Durban, the president said the ANC was working hard to end violence and other forms of crimes.

“We have just launched the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign,” he said.

There are also other interventions by the ANC-led government to deal with other forms of crimes. Indeed, we will also look into what you have suggested.

While Ramaphosa did not give a firm commitment that the government will perform the cleansing rituals as suggested by Nkomo, the ANC in the province is seriously considering performing the rituals. The ANC in KZN has already recommended that former president Jacob Zuma should lead the province’s cleansing ceremony.

In a recent interview with The Witness, ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the ruling party believed that such rituals could bring about lasting peace in the province.

“The ANC recognises the fact that this province was once ravaged by political violence.

“Therefore, Zuma and all other senior leaders of the ANC will help ensure that the breeze of peace blows throughout the corners of the province as we approach the general elections,” he said.