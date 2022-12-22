Shocked KZN members mourn death of ANCWL leader

Nosipho Gumede

ANC Women’s League leader Nkosikhona Mdlalose’s (pictured) tragic death has shocked KZN ANC members.

Mdlalose died in a car crash near Piet Retief on Tuesday night.

The ANCWL leader, who was one of the province’s delegates to the ANC national conference which closed on Tuesday afternoon at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre, was on her way back to KZN when the vehicle she was travelling in was involved in a car crash.

According to ANC Mzala Nxumalo secretary, Ntokozo Nxumalo, there were three people (all delegates) in the car.

Mdlalose, the branch delegate at the conference, Sambulo Khumalo, who was driving the car and Selusiwe Ntuli, a member of the Mzala Nxumalo regional working committee, who is critically injured.

Both Mdlalose and Khumalo died at the scene and Ntuli was transported to hospital for further care.

Nxumalo added that the delegate who was hospitalised was later transferred from Piet Retief to a hospital in Newcastle.

Speaking to The Witness, ANCWL KZN spokesperson, Fikile Masiko, said they were at a loss for words.

As the ANC Women’s League, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Mdlalose. As you know she was the chairperson of the ANCWL in the Mzala Nxumalo region, and she always worked over and above to develop the lives of not only women in the women’s league, but of those in her community as well.

“She mobilised women in rural areas to show up in numbers to benefit from her programmes. She worked with social development, and other stakeholders to help improve the lives of women in her area. She also roped in young women and organised a lot of programmes for them too,” said Masiko.

She added that Mdlalose was loved and trusted by her community.

She was a leader of the community and people trusted her even when she was a councillor in her region,” said Masiko.

Police had not commented by the time of publication.