Slate politics at conference

Clive Ndou

The ANC elective conference currently underway in Johannesburg has proven that the party’s slate politics remains the most important consideration in the electing of party leaders.

This is despite the fact that since its election in 2017, the ANC national leadership under President Cyril Ramaphosa pledged to end factionalism within the party.

The ANC, which during the build-up to the five-day elective conference insisted that in future it was ANC branches that are to decide which party members will lead, appears to have failed to give power to the branches.

ALSO READ | All eyes on ANC “watershed” conference

What became evident at the ANC conference currently underway at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre is that ANC delegates, who were sent by branches to vote in a particular way, were determined to go against the instructions they received from their branches.

Ramaphosa vs Zuma

As the conference got underway on Friday, delegates from KwaZulu- Natal province — the majority of whom were directed by their branches to vote for former health minister, Zweli Mkhize, so he could become the next ANC president, were being lobbied by branches from other provinces to endorse his rival President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On the other hand, leaders of the ANC KZN delegation did everything possible to convince delegates from other provinces who went to the conference with instructions from their branches to vote for Ramaphosa, to switch their allegiance.

ALSO READ | Chaotic start to ANC national conference

ANC Limpopo deputy provincial chairperson, Florence Radzila, made it clear that the province resolved to support Mkhize after Ramaphosa, who had been endorsed by branches in the province, failed to convince his faction to support Limpopo Premier, Stanley Mathabatha’s bid to be elected ANC national chairperson.

When we were not accommodated as the Limpopo province, we decided to take the N3 to KwaZulu-Natal, we now support Zweli Mkhize.

According to Radzilani, the province resolved to back Mkhize after the ANC in KZN agreed to support Mathabatha’s bid.

While other ANC regions in Limpopo have since distanced themselves from Radzilani’s position, ANC veteran, Themba Madlula said the ANC Limpopo province’s U-turn was understandable in the context of ANC factional politics.

“Basically, ANC slate politics is all about returing favours, it has nothing to do with values and principles.

Despite the ANC leadership elected five years ago having identified slate politics as a danger to the party, what is currently happening at the conference is a clear indication that factional politics is still very deep-rooted in the ANC.

ANC national spokesperson acknowledges slate politics

While ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, said the election of ANC leaders was the responsibility of branches, he acknowledged that slate politics remained a major problem within the party.

“Yes, ANC conference guidelines do allow delegates to lobby one another, but this should not be on factional lines,” he said.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa is rumoured to have told those who are part of the slate featuring him that he was opposed to slate politics, sources told The Witness that members of the faction claiming to represent him had forged ahead with the slate.

They have already appropriated certain leadership positions to themselves, and as a result came to the conference divided around which position should go to whom.

“For example, Ronald Lamola and Paul Mashatile are both in the same Ramaphosa slate but contesting the same position of ANC deputy president.

What happens is that if one of them is of the view that they might lose, they make deals with members of the faction opposing Ramaphosa to increase their chances of being elected.

“This is precisely what is playing out in the Limpopo province.

“According to the thinking of those ANC members in Limpopo supporting Mathabatha, the only guarantee for him to be elected ANC national chairperson was if his people from that province were to support Mkhize,” the source in the Ramaphosa faction said.

ALSO READ | ANC elective conference enters day three

While Ramaphosa did the right thing by distancing himself from the politics of slates, Thomani Tshivhase, a delegate from Limpopo province said the president was wrong when he assumed that his stance would prevent the conference from being turned into a factional affair.

“All those people who were pledging support for him wanted to be accommodated in the ANC leadership structure.

“Given that there are currently not enough positions to accommodate everyone, some of them were bound to join other factions.

“The fact of the matter is that whether you like it or not, politicians are highly ambitious people. If you don’t give them what they want, they go elsewhere,” he said.

Other ANC members contesting for senior positions

Other ANC members from KZN contesting senior ANC positions at the conference include former KZN ANC provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, who is vying for the party’s secretary-general position and former KZN premier, Sihle Zikalala, who is contesting a position in the ANC national executive committee (NEC).

ALSO READ | Zweli likely to benefit from ANC Limpopo split

After electing the ANC top leaders, the ANC delegates would start discussions on a number of key issues ranging from energy to the party’s contentious step-aside policy, stipulating that ANC members facing criminal charges should step down from their positions in the party and government.

By late Sunday night, the ANC had still not released the vote results.