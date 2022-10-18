Slate politics in disarray as KZN ANC branches meet over nominations

Clive Ndou

The ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal nomination processes for candidates contesting the upcoming national conference remains on track.

This is despite earlier technical glitches compounded by the ANC employee’s salary strike.

Earlier this month there were fears that challenges faced by ANC branches that were attempting to hold their branch general meetings (BGMs) could lead to several branches in the province being unable to meet the deadline on Tuesday next week for holding BGMs.

However, ANC provincial spokesperson, Mafika Mndebele, on Monday told The Witness that the majority of KZN branches have been able to hold their BGMs, despite the technical glitches — like the malfunctioning of scanners used to identify branch members.

The nomination processes are running smoothly and as the ANC PEC (provincial executive committee) we are confident that branches in KZN will meet the October 25 deadline.

What the PEC also finds encouraging is that unlike in the past where incidents of violence would be reported during BGMs, the current nomination processes are peaceful and orderly.

High profile ANC members set to contest the ANC president position at the conference includes the incumbent, President Cyril Ramaphosa, former AU chairperson, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, former health minister, Zweli Mkhize and suspended ANC secretary general, Ace Magashule — even though current ANC rules do not allow him to contest, as he is facing criminal charges.

While the four candidates are linked to their respective slates, the slates currently being circulated on social media are those linked to Ramaphosa and Mkhize.

The Ramaphosa slate includes, among other names, former KZN premier, Senzo Mchunu, who will be contesting the ANC deputy president position, current Transport minister, Fikile Mbalula, who will be vying for the party’s secretary general position and Energy minister, Gwede Mantashe, who will contest the national chairperson position.

On the other hand, names linked to the Mkhize’s slate includes those of the current ANC treasurer general, Paul Mashatile, who will be contesting against Mchunu, former Eastern Cape premier, Phumulo Masualle, who will take on Mbalula in the contest for the secretary general position and Limpopo premier, Stanley Mathabatha, who is contesting the national chairperson position.

Despite lobbyists for Ramaphosa and those of Mkhize having approved the two slates circulating on social media, some supporters of the two candidates are not in full agreement on whether they should throw their weight behind all the names in the slates.

For example, the pro-Ramaphosa ANC ward 1 in the Moses Mabhida region in Impendle has endorsed former ANC KZN provincial secretary, Mdumiseni Ntuli, for the secretary general position.

This is despite the branch, which held its BGM on Sunday, supporting Ramaphosa and Mchunu.

On the other hand, the pro-Mkhize Mandela Branch in uMhlathuze wants the current Human Settlement Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi and not Mashatile, to be elected the next ANC deputy president.

They also want former president Jacob Zuma and not Mathabatha, to be elected the new ANC national chairperson.

The ANC KZN leadership is supporting the Mkhize slate.

Mndebele said it would be incorrect to use a “sample” to gauge the views of ANC KZN branches.