Steenhuisen: DA will be an equal coalition partner

By Nompilo Kunene

DA federal leader John Steenhuisen on Saturday sought to allay concerns that the party intends to use its proposed “moonshot pact” to assert its authority on smaller parties.

Addressing DA delegates at the party’s KwaZulu-Natal provincial congress, Steenhusien said the objective of the proposed pact was to bring together “like-minded” people ahead of next year’s general elections.

“It’s not a game of big and small brother,” he said.

The pact, which Steenhuisen said was intended to stop a coalition between the ANC and EFF from taking control over government after next year’s polls, will create a “resistance force” comprising of “brothers in arms”.

While political parties such as the IFP have shown interest in talks which could lead to a broader coalition of opposition parties, some political parties such as the UDM have raised concerns that the DA intended to become a senior member of the pact.

Despite the suspicions by some opposition parties, the idea of the moonshot pact, Steenhuisen said, has been embraced by several opposition parties.

Opposition parties currently supporting the ANC and EFF at the local government sphere, Steenhuisen said, will not be invited to participate in the pact.

On the possibility of some opposition parties forming a rival pact to counter the one presented by the DA, Steenhuisen said such a pact will not be able to stop the ANC/EFF coalition “a “doomsday pact, from taking over government after next year’s general elections.

The DA, Steenhuisen said, will do everything in its power to prevent an ANC/EFF coalition from ruling the country.

We will not surrender this country to the forces of the doomsday pact.

The DA KZN congress will see the election of new provincial leaders.

Current DA provincial leader, Francois Rodgers, who is seeking re-election at the congress, is being challenged by DA Msunduzi Municipality councillor, Bongumusa Nhlabathi.

Rodgers, who served a two-year term as DA provincial leader following his election at the 2021 provincial congress, told delegates that the party was now a “united force”

Other high-profile DA members attending Saturday’s provincial congress include the party’s deputy federal chairperson, Solly Malatsi, and DA National Assembly chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube.

The provincial congress election results are scheduled to be announced on Saturday afternoon.