Surge in electricity supply may be of benefit to the ANC at 2024 polls, says political expert

By Clive Ndou

With the ANC facing its challenging elections next year, the ruling party’s fortunes could change should it be able to address the country’s power supply challenges.

This is according to University of Western Cape (UWC) politics expert Dr Fikile Vilakazi — who said an improvement in service delivery in the build-up to next year’s general elections would benefit the ANC at the polls.

“There is no doubt that load shedding is a major concern which has contributed to citizens viewing the ANC in a negative light. So, if the ANC succeeds in bringing load shedding to an end, or at least in reducing the frequency of load shedding, a large section of the population will appreciate the efforts of the ruling party in that regard.

“Yes, some citizens could resolve to reward the ANC at the elections,” she said. The country’s power crisis, which has negatively impacted businesses and ordinary citizens, has for several months been the ANC’s Achilles heel, with some experts predicting that the ruling party will be booted out of power in next year’s polls should the power cuts persist.

However, with the ANC-led government’s energy supply interventions finally appearing to bear some fruits given recent improvements in power supply, Vilakazi said some of the citizens disgruntled over the ruling party’s handling of the electricity crisis could change their mind about not voting for the ANC.

“Given the fact that some of the ANC supporters who in recent elections have drifted away from the party are struggling to find a political home — mainly due to the absence of a viable alternative to the ANC — it’s highly likely that such individuals will vote for the ANC in next year’s elections.

An improvement in the power situation would make some individuals believe that the ANC government will do better in the next five years

Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, who is also a member of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) which held its regular meeting over the weekend, on Monday told the media that load shedding will soon be a thing of the past. “Government has made progress in its quest to end load shedding,” she said.

While there was a temptation for the ANC to seek quick but unsustainable solutions to the energy crisis to garner votes in next year’s crucial polls, ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula said despite the threats faced by the party in relation to the elections, it will not resort to unsustainable solutions.

Load shedding will eat into the ANC’s positive message about what we have done amid the challenges we have faced.

“Load shedding must not be resolved for elections, it must be resolved for our economy — it [load shedding] is a total disaster for our economy. It’s a total disaster for our livelihoods,” he said