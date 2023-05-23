Tensions between Zulu king, Buthelezi may bite the IFP at the polls

By Clive Ndou

With cracks beginning to show in the relationship between Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and his prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, IFP leaders are concerned the standoff could see the party losing support.

While Buthelezi in a recent press briefing dismissed speculations that his relationship with the king has hit the skids as part of attempts to drive a wedge between the two, senior IFP leaders were concerned about the relationship between His Majesty and his prime minister.

IFP leaders who spoke to The Witness on condition of anonymity, said any further rumours “or leaks” showing that the relationship between Buthelezi and King Misuzulu was deteriorating will be damaging to the party.

As much as uMntwana [Buthelezi] is a long-serving prime minister, he is also the founder of the IFP.

“If this perception that the relationship is in trouble continues, the public will end up thinking that the IFP is at war with the king. That’s the last thing the IFP leaders would want to happen, particularly given that we are not far from next year’s election,” a senior IFP leader said.

Despite the king being an apolitical figure, another IFP senior leader said the fact that his prime minister happens to be a founder of the IFP worked in the party’s favour.

It’s a fact that the majority of the members of the Zulu nation, particularly those residing within the KZN province, have high regard for both the king and the prime minister.

“So, if there are perceptions that the king and uMntwana are not getting along, it could confuse a number of IFP supporters. That’s why, as the IFP leadership, we are praying that the king and his prime minister will soon find a lasting solution to whatever difficulties they may be facing,” the IFP leader said.

Speculations that the relationship between Buthelezi and the Zulu king was going through challenges, emerges at a time when the founder of the ABC political party, Philani Mavundla, has just been appointed as one of the king’s advisors.

Yes, it is true that some of us are uncomfortable about Mavundla’s appointment, but at the same time, I also respect the king’s right to appoint people he believes will add value in the Zulu Royal Family.

“What matters for the IFP is that the IFP founder and president emeritus still holds the high position of prime minister of the Zulu nation. Going forward, what will make us happy as loyal members of the IFP is to see the king and his prime ministers demonstrating that they have ironed out their differences,” another IFP leader said.

Asked whether Buthelezi shared the concerns of some IFP leaders around Mavundla’s appointment as one of the king’s advisors, Buthelezi’s spokesperson Liezl van der Merwe said the Zulu prime minister was not the appropriate person to comment on concerns by political parties.

“This is not something for the traditional prime minister to comment on,” she said. Buthelezi is scheduled to engage Zulu nation amakhosi on a number of issues in Empangeni in northern KZN, on Friday