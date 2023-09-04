Tensions escalate as KZN ANCWL top brass refuses to vacate office

By Clive Ndou

Tensions between the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal and the league’s national leadership have heightened amid the refusal by the league’s mother body to recognise the ANCWL KZN leadership elected during last month’s disputed provincial conference.

After its earlier statement that there was no new ANCWL in KZN, the league’s national leadership went on to set up an interim leadership structure led by Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Moloi-Sithole, who lost the race for the league provincial chairpersonship to Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza in the disputed conference.

However, shortly after the announcement of the ANCWL interim provincial leadership structure by the league’s mother body, the league’s provincial executive committee (PEC), led by Khoza, issued a statement rejecting the league’s provincial interim leaders.

The African National Congress Women’s League (ANCWL) in KwaZulu-Natal is disappointed and gravely concerned by some of the recent undemocratic decisions made by the national ANCWL leadership.

“We believe some of the decisions of the national leadership of the ANCWL are detrimental to the democratic processes of the organisation.

“This includes the contents of the letter circulating on social media which alleges that the ANCWL national leadership has appointed the ANCWL provincial task team (PTT) to lead the movement in KwaZulu-Natal,” the ANCWL PEC said.

From left: KZN Legislature Chair of Chairs Hlengiwe Mavimbela, KZN Legislature MPL Phumzile Mbatha-Cele, KZN Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza and KZN Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Bongi Sithole-Moloi.

The ANCWL leadership’s decision to appoint candidates who lost during last month’s provincial conference, the league’s PEC said, was an insult to ANCWL branches who voted for the current PEC members.

The said task team consists of comrades who were rejected by the branch delegates after alleged failures in addressing internal issues through established channels. We believe that the appointment of the same comrades who were rejected by delegates at last month’s provincial elective conference to lead the PTT is an insult to the branch delegates. This move not only contradicts cherished democratic values of the ANCWL but also raises questions about the intentions of the ANCWL national leadership.

Despite the ANCWL national leadership having assembled a leadership team to run the affairs of the league in KZN, the ANCWL PEC said it wasn’t going anywhere.

“As the duly elected provincial executive committee (PEC) of the ANCWL in KwaZulu-Natal, we are determined to continue fulfilling our duties and responsibilities as mandated by the delegates of the sixth KZN provincial elective conference.

We assert that the democratic will of members must be respected and upheld. To address these concerns, we have pursued established channels, including appealing the nullification of the conference outcomes with the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC).

One of the roles of the ANCWL PEC set out in the league’s constitution was to convene the province’s regional conferences.

Over the weekend, the ANCWL in Moses Mabhida region held its regional conference — where uMgungundlovu District Municipality deputy mayor Sibongile Mabaso, was re-elected the league’s regional chairperson.

However, it remains unclear whether the outcome of the ANCWL Moses Mabhida region would be recognised by the league’s national leadership given that the ANCWL’s national top brass did not recognise the ANCWL PEC which convened the regional conference.

Earlier, ANCWL secretary-general, Nokuthula Nqaba, told The Witness that the ANCWL PEC in KZN did not have the power to convene regional conferences as it is not a recognised provincial leadership structure.

On Sunday, Nqaba could not be reached to confirm whether the ANCWL national leadership would recognise Mabaso and other league regional leaders who were elected during the ANCWL Moses Mabhida regional conference.