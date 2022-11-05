The battle lines have been drawn in KZN ANC leadership race

Clive Ndou

The ANC KwaZulu-Natal leadership which recently came out in defence of President Cyril Ramaphosa following former president Jacob Zuma’s stinging attack, is now facing a backlash from Zuma’s supporters in KZN.

In a recent press briefing, Zuma labelled Ramaphosa as corrupt — a statement which forced the ANC leadership in KZN to distance itself from the former president’s views on Ramaphosa.

However, Zuma’s backers have since launched a campaign against the ANC KZN leadership which was elected during the party’s provincial conference held in August.

A key Zuma supporter in the Moses Mabhida region which includes the City of Pietermaritzburg, labelled the ANC provincial leadership’s stance on Zuma’s criticism of Ramaphosa as a “betrayal of the worst kind”.

Not so long ago, they created an impression that they were on Msholozi’s (Zuma) side. But their recent conduct demonstrates clearly that they are not with us.

What Msholozi said in that press briefing is not different from what the majority of ANC members have been saying all along. Members of the public in general also share the same view as Msholozi.

In Zuma’s home region of Musa Dladla, which includes the industrial hub of Richards Bay, some of the former president’s supporters voiced the same sentiments as those of his Moses Mabhida region backers.

A member of the ANC Nelson Mandela branch executive committee (BEC) in the region’s uMhlathuze district said the provincial leadership’s statement on Zuma was “not surprising”.

“If you look at the way they constituted the provincial working committee (PEC) there isn’t a single person who is part of president Zuma’s inner circle. They made sure that those who are close to President Zuma don’t come anywhere close to power.

“Even though we support their candidate, Zweli Mkhize, they made sure that our main candidate for the national chairperson position, president Zuma, did not feature in their slate.”

Former Mkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, a key Zuma supporter, described the ANC provincial leadership’s decision to defend Ramaphosa as “worrying”.

There is nothing new which president Zuma raised during that press briefing — all the issues which he alluded to have been brought to the attention of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) but nothing was done.

We find it strange that the KZN PEC (provincial executive committee) is suddenly saying that president Zuma should raise the issues internally. There is also nothing new about the issues which were raised by the other two presidents: Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe. The ANC has spoken about those issues publicly.



“Our view is that the only reason the KZN PEC issued that statement was to show support for Ramaphosa ahead of the ANC national conference.”

ANC provincial spokesperson stands by what the statement said

However, ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele, refused to budge saying the provincial leadership stood by its statement.

Our statement was a principled one. We still maintain that any ANC member who wishes to criticise the ANC and its leadership should use the organisation’s internal channels.

It’s completely untrue that we are anti-President Zuma. Shortly after its election in August, the PEC made it clear that it will support President Zuma — we said we will even go to court to support him.

The problem we are currently dealing with is that of a few comrades who want to appropriate President Zuma to themselves carry on as if they own President Zuma.

On the PEC’s decision not to endorse Zuma’s candidacy, Mndebele said it was ANC branches, and not the PEC, which endorse candidates.

However, Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, lambasted the ANC provincial leadership for undermining the branches’ right to nominate candidates of their choice.

“…they did something very un-ANC — calling a press conference to prematurely announce their preferred candidate and not what the branches want,” she said on her recent twitter post.