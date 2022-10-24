‘Things really cruising,’ says KZN ANC

Clive Ndou

With the ANC national leadership extending the deadline for nomination of candidates seeking to contest leadership positions at the upcoming ANC national conference, the party’s KwaZulu-Natal leadership is in a buoyant mood.

By late Sunday afternoon, about 500 out of the province’s more than 800 ANC branches had already concluded their nomination processes, conducted during branch general meetings (BGMs).

Branches conclude nomination processes

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the party’s provincial leadership was expecting the remainder of the branches to conclude their nomination processes over the weekend.

“Things are really cruising smoothly. So far, KZN has the highest number of branches which have convened their BGMs compared to other provinces.

We are not worried at all about those branches in the province which are yet to sit as we are confident that they will wrap up their BGMs in the next few days

High-profile ANC members seeking re-election.

High-profile ANC members who are in the race for the ANC presidency include former health minister Zweli Mkhize, former AU chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, suspended ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and President Cyril Ramaphosa — who will be seeking re-election.

According to a preliminary survey conducted by The Witness, Mkhize has been endorsed by the bulk of the party’s KZN branches that have concluded their nomination processes.

While the number of ANC branch endorsements gave an indication of how candidates were likely to perform at the national conference, political analyst Protas Madlala said that there were many other factors that needed to be taken into account when assessing candidates’ chances.

“If you can recall, the winner in the previous ANC conference, which took place in Nasrec in 2017, was decided at the conference itself,” said Madlala. “President Cyril Ramaphosa managed to beat his rival, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, when then Mpumalanga province premier, David Mabuza, managed to convince ANC delegates from that province to throw their weight behind Ramaphosa. “This happened at the conference itself,” he said.

It was possible, Madlala said, for a candidate who received the most ANC branch endorsements not to win the conference.

“It should also be remembered that there is also the issue of those individuals elected by branches to represent them at the conference going against the wishes of their own branches.

So, after the closing date of October 25, the lobbying of those who have been elected as delegates would begin in earnest.

“As things stand, it’s difficult to predict who the winner will be,” he said.

Ramaphosa and Mkhize both have clouds hanging over their heads

Both Mkhize and Ramaphosa are going to the conference with a cloud hanging over their heads.

Ramaphosa is currently being investigated by a number of bodies following allegations that he broke the law when he kept large sums of money in U.S. dollars at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo province. The cash was eventually stolen by individuals who broke into his farmhouse in 2020.

On the other hand, Mkhize has been implicated by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) in the irregular awarding of the Department of Health tender to Digital Vibes — a company linked to his close associates.

Madlala said the allegations against Mkhize and Ramaphosa were unlikely to work against the two candidates at the ANC national conference.

Usually, ANC branches don’t care about those kinds of things. Most ANC members view the allegations against both Mkhize and Ramaphosa as attempts to prevent them from being elected

The ANC national leadership, which initially set October 25 (tomorrow) as the cut-off date for the nomination of candidates, has since shifted the deadline to November 7.