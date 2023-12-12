Three strategic KZN wards up for grabs

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal’s fierce political rivals, the ANC and IFP, are set to lock horns in three by-elections scheduled to take place in the province on Wednesday.

The three by-elections, which will take place in KZN municipalities — eThekwini, Ray Nkonyeni and Inkosi Langalibalele — are being contested in wards previously controlled by the ANC.

In the eThekwini Municipality’s Ward 101, the by-election was called following the removal of an ANC councillor for failure to attend council meetings while in the Ray Nkonyeni Municipality’s Ward 23, the by-elections were declared following the death of a ruling party councillor due to natural causes.

On the other hand, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) declared the Inkosi Langalibalele’s Ward 11 vacant following the resignation of ANC councillor Nosipho Hlongwane. In previous by-elections, the ANC had found it difficult to return a ward that became vacant following the resignation of its own councillor.

Most of the recent by-elections called following the resignation of an ANC councillor were won by the IFP. However, Bonga Hlomuka, the secretary of the ANC Josiah Gumede region, which includes the Inkosi Langalibalele Municipality, said the ruling party was “hopeful” that it will return to power in Ward 11.

“As the ANC in the Josiah Gumede region we don’t want to came across as being overconfident. However, having said that, we can confidently say that as the ANC in the region we have put in a lot of work in the by-elections and as such we are anticipating victory come Wednesday,” he said.

While the DA is not contesting any of the three by-elections, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers said the party was of the view that the IFP, which is in a coalition arrangement with the DA in KZN, has enough support to defeat the ANC in the three by-elections.

“As the DA our assessment has revealed that the IFP in the three wards has the best chance to win and lay a foundation for the removal of the ANC from the provincial government in next year’s general elections. It’s for this reason that we are looking forward to an IFP victory in the three wards,” Rodgers said.

In the 2021 general elections, the ANC lost several wards to both the IFP and DA. However, recent by-elections results suggest that the ANC was on a rebound.

The ruling party, which remains KZN’s biggest political party despite dropping to below 50% of support in the 2021 general elections, won all the three by-elections that were held in the province in the past two months.

ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the three wards that will be contested in tomorrow’s by-elections were “already in the bag”. “We are not planning to just win, but to win decisively,” Mndebele emphasised.

On the IFP and DA’s projections that the two parties will be able to dislodge the ANC from power in next year’s general elections, Mndebele said recent by-elections results were proof that the ruling party will return to power in KZN after next year’s polls.

“The writing is on the wall for everyone to see. Now that there is no longer any doubt that the ANC in KZN will return the province, we are now working on increasing the support which the ANC received in the 2019 general elections by five percent in next year’s elections,” he said.