UDF gears up to celebrate anniversary

By Clive Ndou

The United Democratic Front (UDF), which played a major role in the struggle against apartheid, will celebrate its 40th anniversary in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Activists affiliated to the UDF are planning to use Sunday’s commemorations to revive the organisation’s ideals and values.

Formed in the early ’80s, at a time when the tide against the apartheid government was turning, the UDF was disbanded in 1991, shortly after the unbanning of ant-apartheid liberation struggle movements, including the ANC and PAC.

Initially a vehicle for citizens who wanted to register their disapproval of the apartheid government’s decision to introduce a tricameral parliament, the organisation later became an umbrella body for banned political formations.

While the UDF was a pressure group as opposed to a political party, those who were affiliated to it are of the view that a revived UDF could play a role in, among other things, fighting corruption and addressing social ills, such as drug abuse.

The UDF’s non-racial character, former members say, could help bring about social cohesion in the country.

According to one of the former leading UDF activists, Cheryl Carolus, who is also a former South African High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, the build-up to Sunday’s event includes “interactions with university students [and] women and members of society at large”.

A former UDF secretary-general, Carolus said the UDF’s 40th anniversary will be about discussions on how to rekindle the “active citizenry” seen during the height of the movement in the ’80s.

Today [yesterday], there are many things that trouble our country. The biggest focus of the anniversary is [starting] inter-generational conversations. We need to get back to what we did when we broke the back of apartheid in this country.

However, despite the stated good intentions, plans to revive the UDF have led to speculation that those behind the idea were intending to use the organisation’s former glory to launch a political party.

In a widely circulated letter addressed to members of the UDF’s 40th anniversary steering committee, which includes Carolus, former UDF leading activist Allan Boesak described those behind the organisation’s revival as members of an “ANC faction”.

However, Carolus said there was no intention to form a political party.

This is a call for active citizenry. It’s meant to ensure we have robust society structures.

Those former UDF leaders, who Boesak dismissed as members of an ANC faction, Carolus said, have impeccable credentials in the struggle against corruption, poor service delivery and abuse of citizens.

It is unfortunate that he [Boesak] has chosen to diminish other people’s contribution.

Members of the UDF 40th anniversary, Carolus said, were mobilising faith-based organisations, students organisations, trade unions and civic organisations to be part of the Sunday event.