Umngeni mayor Chris Pappas feels his safety is threatened

By Chris Ndaliso

The KwaZulu-Natal Legislature is deliberating on allegations that Umgeni mayor Chris Pappas’ life was threatened.

This comes after utterances were allegedly made by economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Sboniso Duma, to the effect that Pappas will be dealt with.

The incident allegedly took place during a recent legislature budget debate where Duma is alleged to have called Pappas a young white racist boy.

It is not clear what led to the outburst, but Pappas has since lodged formal complaints with the office of the speaker Nontembeko Booyse.

Mr S Duma lashed out against me. Despite not being involved in the legislature budget debate and being in a completely different sphere of government, the MEC found it necessary to drag me into the debate. Moreover, the MEC used racist and threatening language.

“I am gravely concerned at the conduct of the MEC.

“He lashed out utilising racial slurs and derogatory comments. This is unbecoming of a member of the provincial executive committee and does not show good faith in fostering intergovernmental relations. The MEC takes lightly the words that he uses when describing a leader of a municipality and a government institution. His words clearly show his attitude towards local government and the respect that he shows for other leaders.

“In his tirade against me, MEC Duma makes clearly threatening remarks stating that they ‘will deal with Pappas’. This is extremely concerning language,” said Pappas on Tuesday.

He said KZN is renowned for political killings and serious threats being made against political leaders.

“I now have serious concerns about my safety given the MEC’s threats.

“On the April 25, I wrote to the speaker of the Legislature, Ms Nontembeko Boyce, raising my concerns about the conduct of a member of the legislature.

“The speaker has yet to respond to the threats against me or the racist behaviour shown by MEC Duma,” said Papas in a statement.

He said he further wrote to the premier to notify her of his complaint to the speaker, with the premier acknowledging receipt of his communique and indicating that feedback will be provided.

“Because of the failure of the speaker to respond to my serious concerns, I am now considering opening a case against the MEC considering his threat to ‘deal with Pappas’.

I will also be writing to the minister of Cogta and the provincial chairperson of Salga to express my concerns and dissatisfaction. It is both irresponsible and unprofessional for a leader of another sphere of government to act in the manner that MEC Duma has.

“This shows an immaturity and inability to separate party political politics from the work of government,” he said.

Boyce said the matter was receiving attention.

“At [about] 2.09 pm, I received an email from mayor Pappas and I responded to him explaining that the matter is attended to and we will respond to him by next week, latest.

“This is not a simple matter especially [as] it involves someone from the outside [non-member of the legislature]. In a case like this, we have to look into the privileges and immunity of the members of the legislature. What does the law say?

“We have to look into precedence. You can’t look into the law and pass a verdict without doing quality assurance,” said Boyce.

MEC Duma’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.