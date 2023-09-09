Unite for the sake of Buthelezi, says KZN premier

By Clive Ndou

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called for political tolerance and unity in the wake of the passing of IFP founder and Zulu nation prime minister, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Speaking outside Buthelezi’s home in Ulundi where she visited the IFP founder’s family on Saturday morning, Dube-Ncube said Buthelezi’s wish was for all people, regardless of political affiliation, to be welcomed at his funeral.

He didn’t want his funeral to be turned into a political event. We are calling for peace amongst stakeholders so that we can give him the send-off he deserves.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube arriving KwaPhindangene, in Nkonjeni uLundi, to lead the Executive Council in paying respects to the family of IFP leader and Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. #MangosuthuButhelezi pic.twitter.com/YTx28xXRMo— KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) September 9, 2023

Buthelezi, who died on Saturday morning at the age of 95, passed on before his wish for the IFP and ANC to reconcile could be realised.

During the week, Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed that levels of political intolerance within the Zululand District, where the IFP and ANC were the two largest political parties, were on the rise.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa said it was “unfortunate” that Buthelezi had to “close his eyes” before the IFP and ANC reconciled.

Buthelezi, whose funeral will take place in Ulundi at a date yet to be announced, is a former member of the ANC.

It was now the duty of the remaining IFP leadership, Hlabisa said, to ensure that Buthelezi’s wish to see the ANC and IFP reconciled was fulfilled.

Violent clashes between the supporters of the IFP and those of the ANC in the early 90s are estimated to have cost more than 20 000 lives.

Hlabisa was, however, quick to point out that the reconciliation between the IFP and ANC did not mean the merger of the two political parties.