United bid to take on ANC

By Clive Ndou

Opposition leaders will have to demonstrate “political maturity” if the envisaged national government coalition is to become a reality after next year’s general elections.

This is according to Professor William Gumede, a political expert invited by opposition parties to facilitate the multi-party convention which has been called to galvanise them against the ruling ANC ahead of next year’s general elections.

The convention got underway in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Hailed as a “historic moment” in the country’s politics, the convention saw leaders of seven opposition parties converge at Emperor’s Palace in Kempton Park for the two-day meeting which ends on Thursday.

“They should put their egos aside and think about the bigger picture. What we will need from individual leaders is political maturity,” said Gumede.

Parties participating in the two-day convention are: DA, IFP, FF+, Spectrum National Party, United Independent Movement and the Independent South African National Civics Organisation (ISANCO).

First mooted by the DA during the party’s federal congress in April, the idea of an opposition pact is in line with what has been happening in municipalities across the country, where opposition parties formed coalition governments in councils which the ANC could not get a 50% plus one majority.

The convention is taking place as questions are being asked around the viability of coalition governments in the country. This after municipalities such as Nelson Mandela, Johannesburg and Tshwane, all of which are currently governed by a coalition, encountered major challenges due to squabbles between coalition partners.

However, IFP deputy president, Chief Mzamo Buthelezi who is one of the leaders participating in the convention, said parties at the gathering have demonstrated a willingness “to put the country first”.

“Of course, It will be a challenging for us, but what will make our task easy is that we have a common interest,” he said.

Unlike in previous elections where there were no indications that the ANC will lose, Buthelezi said there were “strong indications” that the ANC will lose next year’s general elections. “If you look at the voting trends, it’s clear that we are heading for a coalition,” he said.

DA federal leader, John Steenhuisen, said even though the plan was to ensure that there was a change in government after next year’s polls, the multi-pact coalitions should be about South Africans, and not the ANC.

“The outcome of these negotiations must be judged based on whether they provide concrete solutions to improve the lives of the South African people.

“For that to be the case, this cannot and must not be a purely anti-ANC project. It must be a pro-South African project. Tomorrow evening when this process is complete, judge the politicians sitting here on whether the outcome promises tangible improvements to your life,” he said.

FF+ leader Pieter Groenewald said it was important for opposition parties to demonstrate they have what it takes to “save South Africa”.

I don’t think there is anyone in South Africa who will not agree that we are not at a good point in the history of our country. There must be change

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said the convention provided hope to the country’s citizens.

“The ANC will lose its majority, and all South Africans know this, but they have never seen opposition parties putting aside differences to give them hope. We must define this agreement with a positive vision for South Africa, not against other political parties,” he said.

Initially, the DA wanted the parties to operate under the banner: Mooshot Pact. However, following deliberations at the opening of the convention on Wednesday, it was agreed that the coalition should go by the name The Multi-Party Charter of SA.